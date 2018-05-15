Bruegger's Bagels Launches Crispy Chicken & Tater Sandwiches

The hearty Crispy Chicken & Tater Egg Sandwich starts with the Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel, made with potato dough topped with golden hash browns and a blend of cheeses, plus a fresh-cracked egg, a crispy whole chicken breast and new hand-blended-in-bakery Country Pepper Cream Cheese, creating layers of flavor.

The Crispy Chicken & Tater Lunch Sandwich pairs the crispy chicken breast with classic deli ingredients of cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on the Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel.

Guests can order any breakfast or lunch sandwich on the Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel throughout the day, offering a new, unique and convenient way to enjoy hash browns.

"Our limited-time sandwiches and bagels bring innovative new flavors to our menu with the introduction of crispy chicken, hand-blended Country Pepper Cream Cheese and a premium, first-time bagel variety, the Cheesy Hash Brown Bagel," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "Not only is the new bagel the ideal base for the Crispy Chicken & Tater sandwiches, it also offers a delicious new way to enjoy any of our breakfast or lunch sandwiches."

Bruegger's addition of crispy chicken to its limited-time menu follows national trends toward increased chicken sales at quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. According to market research firm Euromonitor International, chicken sales at these units jumped 42 percent between 2011 and 2016.

Also on Bruegger's limited-time, seasonal menu is the return of Bruegger's Bagels' signature seasonal Coconut Coffee, available hot or iced, featuring the flavor of the tropics for an exotic start to the day or relaxing mid-day break.

For more a complete menu or to find the nearest Bruegger's Bagels location, go to www.brueggers.com. While there, guests can also join Bruegger's Bagels' eClub and receive a free bagel with cream cheese, plus other special offers throughout the year.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

