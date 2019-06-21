Bruegger's Bagels Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort

With three exciting theme parks, spectacular hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk, guests can experience days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family.

The grand prize three-night vacation for four to Universal Orlando Resort includes:

Roundtrip airfare to Orlando, Florida

Admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park

Accommodations at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel

Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando

The grand prize winner will also receive free Bruegger's bagels and coffee for four for the rest of the summer. Three other winners will win bagels and coffee for a year along with a Summer Fun Kit that includes an Everything Bagel pool float and other Bruegger's Bagels gear.

"Our Summer Getaway Sweepstakes is a fun way for us to celebrate summer with our fans who love our authentic, New York-style bagels," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "Everybody who enters wins something, whether it's a fabulous trip to Universal Orlando Resort, a bagel-themed prize pack or $2 off their next purchase at Bruegger's."

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram , and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

