Bruegger's Bagels Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort
Bruegger's Summer Getaway Sweepstakes starts June 21
Jun 21, 2019, 06:00 ET
DENVER, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruegger's Bagels is offering its fans more than just its famous New York-style bagels this summer. It is kicking off the season with a chance to win a fabulous trip, free food, fun prizes and more in the Bruegger's Summer Getaway Sweepstakes.
Guests can enter at www.brueggers.com/summersweeps through July 15 for a chance to take their vacation to the next level at Universal Orlando Resort, the only place on earth where pop culture's most compelling stories come to life in some of the world's most exciting and innovative theme park experiences.
With three exciting theme parks, spectacular hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk, guests can experience days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family.
The grand prize three-night vacation for four to Universal Orlando Resort includes:
- Roundtrip airfare to Orlando, Florida
- Admission to Universal Studios Florida and Universal's Islands of Adventure theme parks, plus Universal's Volcano Bay water theme park
- Accommodations at a Universal Orlando Resort hotel
- Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
The grand prize winner will also receive free Bruegger's bagels and coffee for four for the rest of the summer. Three other winners will win bagels and coffee for a year along with a Summer Fun Kit that includes an Everything Bagel pool float and other Bruegger's Bagels gear.
"Our Summer Getaway Sweepstakes is a fun way for us to celebrate summer with our fans who love our authentic, New York-style bagels," said Bruegger's Bagels Executive Chef Chad Thompson. "Everybody who enters wins something, whether it's a fabulous trip to Universal Orlando Resort, a bagel-themed prize pack or $2 off their next purchase at Bruegger's."
About Bruegger's Bagels
Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100% made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.
