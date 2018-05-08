Bruegger's Celebrates Mother's Day With Heart-Shaped Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin bagel aficionados live life to the fullest – a little bit of spice combined with a little bit of sweet, creating the perfect blend.

Guests may purchase the heart-shaped bagels individually to enjoy with any of Bruegger's 12 cream cheese varieties or as a base for any breakfast or lunch sandwich. They're also available in a Big Bagel Bundle with 13 bagels and choice of two 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses at the regular daily price.

"This Mother's Day we wanted to do something special and give our guests a unique way to celebrate with the important women in their lives," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "Our heart-shaped bagel varieties provide a fun and tasty way to start the day and show Mom just how much you love her."

Pre-order will be available through Saturday, May 12, and the heart-shaped bagels will be available in-bakery on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 13, while supplies last. For a full list of locations, please visit http://www.brueggers.com/about-us/bakery-locations.

About Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc.

Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, kettle-boiled, fresh-baked bagels, the chain also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads and soups made with high-quality, simple ingredients. For more information, visit https://www.brueggers.com/, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest, and sign up for the eClub to receive news and special offers.

