Bruegger's Kicks Off Summer With Bagel-Themed Sweepstakes

"We want to give our guests an extra-fun way to celebrate the start of the season," said Bruegger's Bagels President Leigh Anne Snider. "What more could a bagel fan want than to float on a giant bagel, sipping a beverage and enjoying free, authentic New York-style Bruegger's bagels with cream cheese?"

To enter, fans can go to brueggers.com/contest or connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Winners will be selected at random and will be announced on the first official day of summer, June 21.

Everyone who enters will get a coupon, good through June 30, for $2 off any $5 purchase as a thank-you for participating. Bruegger's has hinted that there will be another free surprise for all members of its Inner Circle eClub on the first day of summer, June 21.

"Stay tuned," Snider said. "The fun doesn't stop this summer at Bruegger's!"

Guests can join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com.

About Bruegger's Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels is part of the Coffee & Bagel Brands family, a leading quick-casual company that includes Caribou Coffee®. Founded in 1983, Bruegger's Enterprises, Inc. (BEI) operates over 220 Bruegger's Bagels bakeries in North America. Renowned for its authentic, New York-style kettle-boiled and stone hearth-baked bagels made with only five simple ingredients, Bruegger's also offers a wide variety of freshly prepared breakfast sandwiches available all day, 100 percent made-in-Vermont cream cheeses, lunch sandwiches, salads, soups and custom-roasted coffees. For more information, follow Bruegger's Bagels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the Inner Circle at brueggers.com to receive news and special offers.

