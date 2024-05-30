Bruhat Soma declared champion of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee, sets new spell-off record

His championship word was "abseil", which is defined as "descent in mountaineering by means of a rope looped over a projection above."

"As the competition progressed, it was clear that Faizan and Bruhat – our final two spellers – showed up tonight ready to take down the dictionary," said Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Bee. "Together, they were a powerful match. Bee officials activated the spell-off in the competition's closing minutes, giving these stellar spellers an opportunity to show even more of what they can do."

The two final spellers each had 90 seconds to spell as many words as they could from a predetermined list of words while the other speller was sequestered.

Adam Symson, president and CEO of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), presented Soma with the championship trophy.

"At just 12 years old, Bruhat impressed with his display of knowledge and composure," Symson said. "Scripps is proud to celebrate his achievement and that of all the spellers. Their remarkable determination and persistence are a big part of what makes the Bee such an iconic cultural touchstone, with millions of fans tuning in live to connect with these students – embracing them in their defeats and celebrating them in their victories."

This was Soma's third time participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. He tied for 74th in 2023 and tied for 163rd in 2022.

Soma, a 7th grader at Turner/Bartels K-8 School, was sponsored by Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund.

The champion receives:

From Scripps: a $50,000 cash prize, commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

cash prize, commemorative medal and the Scripps Cup, the official championship trophy of the Scripps National Spelling Bee; From Merriam- Webster : a $2,500 cash prize and reference library from the Bee's dictionary partner;

: a cash prize and reference library from the Bee's dictionary partner; From Encyclopædia Britannica: $400 of reference works, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium;

of reference works, including a 1768 Encyclopædia Britannica Replica Set and a three-year membership to Britannica Online Premium; From SugarBee® Apple: $350 prize package including a SugarBee Apple gift basket and $250 gift card;

prize package including a SugarBee Apple gift basket and gift card; From Scholastic: $1,000 Scholastic Dollars to be donated to the school of the champion's choice in their honor.

Faizan Zaki of Allen, Texas, representing Dallas Sports Commission, placed second in the competition and will receive $25,000. He correctly spelled 20 of 25 words attempted in the spell-off.

Shrey Parikh of Rancho Cucamonga, California, representing San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, tied for third place in the competition and will receive $12,500.

Ananya Prassanna of Apex, North Carolina, representing Carolina Panthers, tied for third place in the competition and will receive $12,500.

The 96th Scripps National Spelling Bee took place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Competition began Tuesday with 245 spellers. Round-by-round results are available at spellingbee.com.

Photos from the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee are available on the Scripps National Spelling Bee's Flickr page at flickr.com/scrippsbee/ .

The finals aired exclusively on Scripps Networks, which includes popular entertainment networks ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff as well as its free, ad-supported streaming channels ION Plus, Bounce XL, Grit Xtra and Laff More. A rebroadcast of the finals will be available on Scripps News on May 31 from 10 p.m. to midnight and again June 1 from midnight to 2 a.m. The Scripps Networks can be found free over-the-air as well as on cable, satellite and streaming platforms.

About the Scripps National Spelling Bee:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation's largest and longest-running educational program, having launched in 1925. By inspiring the exploration of words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities.

Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps' long-time motto is: "Give light and the people will find their own way."

