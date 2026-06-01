BRUICHLADDICH CELEBRATES 25 YEARS WITH THE RETURN OF YELLOW SUBMARINE III

New limited edition Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III is the second special release celebrating 25 years since Bruichladdich's resurrection

Third outing for one of the distillery's most beloved cult bottlings from the tongue in cheek Whisky of Mass Distinction series

Unpeated 14-year-old single malt whisky distilled from 100% Scottish barley

Matured in a combination of first fill bourbon barrels (75%) and first and second fill French red wine casks (25%), bottled at 54.2% ABV, un-chill filtered, and with no added color

Priced at $134.99, available via us.bruichladdich.com and through select retailers nationwide beginning June 2026

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most iconic whiskies in Bruichladdich Distillery's modern history, Yellow Submarine, has resurfaced as part of the progressive Hebridean distillery's 25th anniversary celebrations.

The new limited edition Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III pays tribute to the distillery's irreverent early years when a wayward Ministry of Defence submarine was discovered off Islay's coast in 2005, with an exact replica of the lost submersible still standing proudly in the distillery grounds today.

Yellow Submarine III

The series was born from a notorious mix-up in the early 2000s, when US Military Intelligence mistakenly flagged Bruichladdich as a potential site for weapons of mass destruction, a bureaucratic blunder the distillery answered with humour rather than outrage.

Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III is the latest iteration of the cult classic, following Whisky of Mass Distinction: Yellow Submarine (2005) and Yellow Submarine II: The Legend Resurfaces (2018).

Gareth Brown, Global Marketing Director at Bruichladdich Distillery, said: "The Yellow Submarine series captures the spirit of Bruichladdich in its early years, inventive, a bit rebellious and always up for a good story. In the early days we didn't have big budgets or slick marketing, we had a tight-knit team, a recovering old distillery and a bright yellow submarine parked outside."

"Bringing Yellow Submarine back for our 25th anniversary is about honoring that spirit. It's a reminder that great whisky can be refined in the glass, but it doesn't have to take itself too seriously. This release nods to our past, to the people who backed us when we were just finding our feet, and to the sense of fun that still runs through everything we do."

Bottled at 54.2% ABV, Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III is unpeated and distilled from 100% Scottish barley. The whisky has spent its full 14-year maturation at Bruichladdich on Islay, in a carefully balanced recipe curated by Master Blender, Adam Hannett, inspired by the original 2005 bottling: 75% first fill bourbon barrels and 25% first and second fill French red wine casks.

The bourbon oak contributes vanilla, honeyed sweetness, and texture, while the French red wine casks add layers of nutty spice, fruit, and structure to Bruichladdich's elegant and floral house style.

"Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III is one of those whiskies that makes you smile as soon as you nose it," said Master Blender, Adam Hannett. "The bourbon and French red wine casks wrap around the spirit beautifully – you get honeyed oats, buttery shortbread, then this ripple of nutmeg, hazelnut, and gentle ginger heat.

"On the palate it's luxuriously smooth, with orange zest, honeysuckle, apple, and pear all playing their part, before crème brûlée richness and a touch of sea salt bring you right back to Islay. It's playful, layered, and moreish, exactly what a Yellow Submarine whisky should be. Dive in!"

Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III is un-chill filtered, with no added colour. The second limited edition bottling to celebrate the distillery's 25th anniversary, the single malt whisky is priced at $134.99 and will be available via us.bruichladdich.com and through specialist whisky retailers from 1st June 2026.

For more information on Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III and Bruichladdich Distillery, visit us.bruichladdich.com.

A selection of high-res images and product renders (© Bruichladdich Distillery) are available: HERE

Notes to Editors

About Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III

Age: 14 Aged Years

ABV: 54.2%

PPM: Unpeated

Barley: 100% Scottish barley (Appaloosa varietal)

Maturation profile: 75% first fill bourbon barrels; 25% first and second fill French red wine casks

Color: Sunlit barley

SRP: $134.99

Availability: https://us.bruichladdich.com/ and specialist whisky retailers from 1st June 2026

Tasting Notes – Bruichladdich Yellow Submarine III

Nose

Sweet, honeyed oats and buttery shortbread open on the nose, underpinned by a gentle cereal warmth. Notes of lightly toasted hazelnuts and smooth praline intertwine with a dusting of nutmeg, revealing a rich, syrupy sweetness reminiscent of pistachio baklava. Pink peppercorns and a hint of ginger punctuate the sweetness before mellowing into warming spice.

Palate

Luxuriously smooth in texture, a hint of fresh orange zest adds vibrancy and brightness. Delicate waves of honeysuckle and orange blossom follow, complemented by crisp apple and succulent pear. Creamy crème brûlée brings richness and depth, with golden heather and a hint of sea salt transporting you to the rugged, windswept shores of Islay.

Finish

Long and lingering, layers of honeyed sweetness, gentle warming spice and toasted hazelnut gradually unfold. The whisky's velvety, unctuous mouthfeel never wavers, leaving a decadent, moreish impression with every sip.

About Bruichladdich Distillery

Bruichladdich Distillery is situated on the Hebridean island of Islay.

Bruichladdich Distillery crafts three single malt Scotch whiskies and a Super Premium Gin under one roof:

Bruichladdich, unpeated Islay single malt Scotch whisky

Port Charlotte, heavily peated Islay single malt Scotch whisky (40PPM)

Octomore, the world's most heavily peated Scotch whisky series (80+PPM)

The Botanist Gin, the first Islay dry gin

The distillery was first established in 1881 by the Harvey brothers. It survived through periods of closure including world wars and economic uncertainly, only to be closed for seven years in 1994. The closure left all but two redundant - and almost signalled the end of Bruichladdich's story.

Bruichladdich Distillery was reopened by Mark Reynier, Simon Coughlin and then Master Distiller, Jim McEwan, in 2001. Together with a small but ambitious team, they breathed new life into the distillery - and the island community - by keeping as much of their operations on Islay as possible, a legacy which continues today.

The team established an on-site bottling hall in 2003, reintroduced barley growing on Islay for distillation in 2004 (with Islay grown barley accounting for 58% of total production in 2025) and have since added additional warehousing to ensure all Bruichladdich Distillery single malt whiskies are conceived, distilled, matured and bottled solely on the island.

The independently owned Bruichladdich Distillery was purchased by luxury spirits company Rémy Cointreau in 2012. The Group continues to invest in the values of the distillery, supporting Bruichladdich's commitment to Islay and the local community.

In 2020, Bruichladdich Distillery became the first Scotch whisky company in the world to receive B Corp certification. In 2023 the distillery successfully completed the mandatory B Corp recertification process, scoring 100.7 points (increasing its inaugural Impact Score by 21%). The distillery continues to invest in its company-wide sustainable agenda and will begin its next recertification process – in line with B Lab's new standards – in 2026.

SOURCE Bruichladdich