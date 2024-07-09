Bruin Biometrics Announces PIPPA, The Only Medical Pressure Injury Technology To Integrate NPIAP's SPIPP Checklist 2.0

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruin Biometrics, a leader in medical technology innovations, proudly announces its PIPPA (Pressure Injury Prevention Personal Assistant), will now integrate NPIAPs Standardized Pressure Injury Prevention Protocol (SPIPP) checklist 2.0. SPIPP's second version was introduced in 2023 (with the original version being based on the International Clinical Practice Guidelines 2019) and this milestone therefore highlights PIPPA's unique capability to revolutionise the prevention and management of hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs).

"We are thrilled to introduce PIPPA, a game-changing platform that embodies our commitment to patient safety and innovative healthcare solutions," said Martin Burns, CEO of Bruin Biometrics. "Integration of the NPIAP's SPIPP checklist into PIPPA, along with the capabilities of our Provizio® SEM Scanner, will enable healthcare providers to adopt best practices effortlessly, ensuring better care and clinical outcomes."

PIPPA is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Electronic Medical Records, providing real-time data and analytics to healthcare providers. It automates the production of the SPIPP checklist, developed by NPIAP, ensuring high fidelity data collection and ease of use. This integration supports consistent and comprehensive application of the SPIPP checklist, helping to reduce the incidence of HAPIs and improve patient care.

"The inclusion of the SPIPP checklist in Bruin Biometrics' PIPPA platform marks a significant advancement in the prevention of HAPIs," stated Dr Joyce Black, President of NPIAP. "This collaboration leverages our clinical guidelines with cutting-edge technology, providing healthcare providers with the tools they need to effectively reduce pressure injuries and improve patient outcomes."

PIPPA's innovative features include automated audit trails, real-time data reporting, and comprehensive situational awareness for practitioners, managers, and administrators. Built on a secure cloud-based architecture, PIPPA ensures data protection and compliance with global safety standards. Additionally, PIPPA is fully integrated with Bruin Biometrics' Provizio SEM Scanner, a device used to identify increased risk of pressure injuries. This integration enables real-time monitoring and early intervention, significantly enhancing the effectiveness of pressure injury prevention strategies.

ABOUT Bruin Biometrics

Bruin Biometrics LLC is a pioneer in modernizing healthcare with biometric sensor technology for early detection and monitoring of chronic, preventable conditions in collaboration with clinicians. Bruin Biometrics work on SEM Assessment Technology has been recognized with multiple global healthcare innovation awards and is implemented in healthcare facilities across a variety of care settings. Bruin Biometrics HQ is based in Los Angeles, USA.

