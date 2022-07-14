Bruise Treatment Market Expands due to Increase in Incidences of Bruise in People Involved in Sports and Exercise Activities, States TMR Study

Surge in the prevalence of hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease are propelling the bruise treatment market

Increased participation of people from North America in sports activities is creating profitable prospects in the regional market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bruise treatment market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031, states a review by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Hemophilia and Von Willebrand disease are some of the key diseases in which is bruise is more common. Moreover, the older population is also prone to bruises. Hence, a rise in the older population across the globe is resulting into increase in the cases of bruise. This, in turn, is creating sizable sales prospects in the global bruise treatment market, notes a study by TMR.

Leading players in the bruise treatment market are focusing on the use of different strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to maintain their prominent positions. Moreover, companies are investing heavily in R&Ds in order to develop next-gen treatment solutions and expand their product portfolios. Such factors are helping in the rapid expansion of the bruise treatment market.

Bruise Treatment Market: Key Findings

Bruise refers to a skin injury that can lead to the skin discoloration. This condition is more prevalent in patients using medicines related to blood thinning, notes a TMR report on the bruise treatment market. During internal blood vessel injury of an individual, the discoloration of skin occurs due to pooling of blood under the skin. This condition is known as a deep bruise. There are different reasons for bruises such as an accident, fall, medical procedure, or sports injury, according to a TMR analysis on the global bruise treatment market.

Bruise can occur due to different bleeding disorders. At present, there are no exact treatments for bruises. As patients with bruises can experience inflammation, these patients are prescribed over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications.

Generally, such medications are effectual if they are utilized immediately after injury, prior to the swelling development. Moreover, different blood thinners including warfarin (Coumadin), clopidogrel (Plavix), and heparin; NSAIDs including aspirin and ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin); and steroids (prednisone) are utilized in the treatment of bruises. Companies are focusing on the development of varied types of bruise treatment solutions including injection bruise treatment. The global bruise treatment market share is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 444 Mn by 2031.

Bruise Treatment Market: Growth Boosters

Rising incidences of injuries among people due to participation in sports and exercise activities is resulting into business avenues in the bruise treatment market

Increase in the cases of blood-related diseases including Von Willebrand disease and hemophilia are leading to profitable prospects in the bruise treatment market

Bruise Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The bruise treatment market in North America is estimated to gain profitable avenues during the forecast period owing to a rise in R&Ds together with surge in understanding about the health disorders in the region. Moreover, the North America market is anticipated to attract sizable growth in the upcoming years due to the presence of next-gen healthcare infrastructure in the region.

is estimated to gain profitable avenues during the forecast period owing to a rise in R&Ds together with surge in understanding about the health disorders in the region. Moreover, the market is anticipated to attract sizable growth in the upcoming years due to the presence of next-gen healthcare infrastructure in the region. The Asia Pacific bruise treatment market is prognosticated to expand at promising pace owing to several key factors including increase in understanding on the bruise disease and available treatment options, presence of large population, and increased availability to advanced healthcare systems in the region

Bruise Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Arnicare Boiron

STADA

Bioderma

Zealous Health Private Limited

Pharmavite, LLC

Topix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TriDerma

Bruise Treatment Market Segmentation

Disease Type

Hematoma



Purpura



Petechiae



Others

Indication

Bleeding Disorder



Vitamin Deficiencies



Skin Injury



Others

Treatment Type

Anti-coagulant Drugs



Anti-inflammatory Drugs

End-user

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Sales

Regions Covered

North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East & Africa

