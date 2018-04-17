Bruker Acquires nanoIR Company Anasys Instruments

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Anasys Instruments Corp. has pioneered the field of nanoprobe-based thermal and infrared measurements. Its industry-leading nanoIR™ products are used by premier academic and industrial scientists and engineers in soft-matter and hard-matter materials science, and in life science applications. Recently Anasys introduced even higher performance with 10 nanometer resolution nanoIR imaging.

"We are very excited to add this strategic, high-growth area to our portfolio of nanoscale microscopy and spectroscopy measurement products," said Dr. Mark R. Munch, President of the Bruker NANO Group. "There are tremendous application and technology synergies that will benefit our customers."

"We are very happy to have found a company like Bruker to take the business to the next level," added Roshan Shetty, co-founder and former CEO of Anasys. "We feel that Bruker's history in innovative instrument research, and Bruker's global reach will build on our own history of unique and pioneering achievements in thermal and nanoIR measurements."

About Anasys Instruments Corp.

Anasys Instruments is the world leader in photothermal IR spectroscopy from the nanoscale to the sub-micron and macro scales. We are dedicated to delivering innovative products and solutions that measure spatially varying physical and chemical properties with nanoscale spatial resolution in a diverse range of fields, including polymers, 2D materials, materials science, life science and micro-electronics industry. Our goal is to provide productive solutions that help researchers clear the path to their next discovery and help industrial companies to solve critical process problems.

About Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR)

For more than 55 years, Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels.

In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, and in microscopy, nano-analysis and industrial applications. In recent years, Bruker has also become a provider of high-performance systems for cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, clinical microbiology, and for molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

