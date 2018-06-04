Bruker Acquires Sierra Sensors to Expand Real-Time, Label-Free Detection Portfolio for Pharma and Biopharma Drug Discovery

Sierra's flagship instrument features the company's SPR+ detection technology, powering an array of 32 sensors across 8 channels. Sierra's Hydrodynamic Isolation™ technology enables 'Any Sample, Any Sensor, Any Time' microfluidic sensor addressing. Able to screen thousands of samples per day with outstanding sensitivity, Sierra's 8-channel systems can measure the specificity, affinity, kinetic rates and thermodynamics of molecular interactions. Sierra's SPR solutions perfectly complement Bruker's portfolio of mass spectrometry, nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and X-ray crystallography systems in drug discovery.

Dr. Rohan Thakur, Executive Vice President for Life Science Mass Spectrometry, explained: "We are very excited about this strategic addition to Bruker's portfolio of biopharma solutions. Real-time array SPR+, combined with novel microfluidics, can accelerate many drug discovery workflows, such as fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) with novel chemistries. Bruker will invest in the global commercialization of the Sierra systems, and Hamburg will become Bruker's center of excellence for SPR+ Array product and applications development."

Christopher Whalen, the former CEO of Sierra Sensors, said: "We are extremely pleased and excited to be joining Bruker, and feel that we have found a perfect company to propel our technology and business to the next level. Sierra's customers already include many large pharma and biotech companies in the US and Europe, and with Bruker we now can expand our reach on a global scale."

Dr. Meike Hamester, the Bruker Daltonics Director - Small Molecule Pharma Business, commented: "Sierra's SPR technology provides affinity and kinetics of molecular interactions, from target validation all the way to lead optimization. SPR complements our ultra-high throughput screening (uHTS) mass spectrometry MALDI PharmaPulse® solution for large-scale primary and targeted secondary screens. The complementary nature of both label-free detection technologies opens new dimensions for studying drug targets and their interactions with novel ligand chemistries, helping the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry design more effective drugs at lower cost."

About Sierra Sensors

Sierra Sensors GmbH began operations in 2006 with offices in Hamburg, Germany and in Rhode Island, USA. With many years of experience in the analytical biosensor industry, it has been the mission of the management team to advance real-time array SPR by integrating highest quality label-free detection with cutting-edge technologies for sample delivery, sensor design, automation and software.

About Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels.

In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Miroslava Minkova Dr. Petra Scheffer Head of Investor Relations Bruker Daltonics Director of MarCom T: +1 (978) 663–3660, ext. 1479 T: +49 421 2205 2843 E: miroslava.minkova@bruker.com E: petra.scheffer@bruker.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruker-acquires-sierra-sensors-to-expand-real-time-label-free-detection-portfolio-for-pharma-and-biopharma-drug-discovery-300659135.html

SOURCE Bruker Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bruker.com

