Bruker Announces Acquisition of RAVE LLC

The acquired business, which will continue to be operated in Delray Beach, Florida, has built a strong reputation around its comprehensive portfolio of nanoprobe- and laser-based photomask repair products, as well as CO 2 cryo-cleaning technology for photomask and wafer applications. The acquisition adds to Bruker's leadership position in automated atomic force microscopy (AFM) for semiconductor photomask and wafer metrology. The combined offering uniquely positions Bruker's Semiconductor division to offer unmatched solutions for nanomachining mask repair and cleaning, as well as metrology for advanced nodes for EUV and multi-patterning lithography.

"The control of pattern defects is the most critical issue for production of high-end photomasks with decreasing feature size and increasing mask complexity," said Barry Hopkins, CEO of RAVE. "Our new nm-VI photomask repair system is our sixth generation of high-precision nanomachining technology utilizing the advantages of AFM to repair masks for 10 and 7 nm nodes. We are excited to now be able to take advantage of Bruker's unrivalled AFM expertise and global sales and service reach to take the next step in supporting the semiconductor industry's technology roadmap."

"RAVE has been a leading enabler of repair and cleaning of today's complex masks, including multi-patterned 193 nm masks, and the transition to EUV," added David V. Rossi, President of the Bruker Semiconductor division. "The combination of RAVE's core nanomachining technology with Bruker's automated AFM proprietary imaging and probe control technology gives us a greater range of capabilities to support the advancements being made by our semiconductor customers."

About RAVE LLC

RAVE LLC is a global supplier of advanced process solutions to the semiconductor and photomask industries. Since 2000, RAVE has been recognized as a leading-edge production equipment supplier for mask repair and cleaning. As a key provider of nanomachining techniques, RAVE systems have become renown for unrivaled imaging, edge placement and z-depth repair control. RAVE, which was privately held, is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida, and maintains sales and service offices in Asia, Europe and the USA.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

