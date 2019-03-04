Bruker Announces Acquisition of Scientific Software Provider Arxspan

BILLERICA, Mass., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that it has acquired Arxspan LLC, a provider of cloud-based scientific software and workflow solutions, based in Southborough, Massachusetts. Arxspan is known for its line of cloud-based products for the management of research data under the Arxlab® brand. The company has a focus on serving pharmaceutical and biopharma customers. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Bruker can now provide a range of software tools for customers in the chemistry, pharmaceutical, biopharma and analytical laboratory markets. Together with the Mestrelab strategic partnership and majority investment, the acquisition of Arxspan will allow Bruker to offer state-of-the-art chemistry and biopharma software tools, supporting discovery and development.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Falko Busse, Group President for Bruker Biospin, stated: "The Arxspan acquisition, coupled with our strategic partnership with Mestrelab, positions Bruker firmly in the field of cloud-based, scientific software for our chemistry and pharma customers. Bruker is committed to providing intuitive end-to-end solutions that make analysis and knowledge extraction in scientific research faster and easier. Our new software solutions enable our biopharma customers to increase their productivity in drug discovery and development."

Peter Rosati, the CEO and a co-founder of Arxspan, commented: "We are excited that Arxspan is now part of a leading global life science tools company. The merger with Bruker will increase our footprint and help us support and grow our increasingly global customer base. We are focused on showing immediate benefits of the merger to our pharma and biopharma customers. Arxspan's proven enterprise SaaS platform will be a solid foundation for Bruker's chemistry and biology informatics offerings."

About Arxspan LLC

Arxspan LLC was founded in 2011 to deliver cloud-based scientific informatics tools to customers around the globe. That same year, Arxspan's multi-tenant cloud Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) was released to customers in the academia and biotech market place. The ELN was launched with an enterprise-level feature set designed to support small biotech start-ups as well as global pharma. Arxspan released the integrated Registration module in 2013 in collaboration with multiple customers. In 2017, Arxspan released the Workflow module to enable close coordination of compound/biologic request and fulfillment between companies and their external collaborators.

Recently, the Data Publisher was released to simplify the integration of Arxspan and other enterprise, legacy and AI data platforms. Today, Arxspan offers a complete enterprise informatics suite including modules for ELN, Chemical and Biological Registration, Chemical and Biological Inventory and Assay Data Management, with system-wide search and reporting functionality. Arxspan customers/users are based in North America, Asia, India and Europe. Arxspan continues to deploy its world-class platforms, tools, services and best-in-class support to a rapidly growing customer base. For more information: www.arxspan.com

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

