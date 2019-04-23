Bruker Announces Date and Time of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast

BILLERICA, Mass., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) today announced it will report first quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday May 2, 2019, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and current business trends.

To listen to the webcast, investors can go to https://ir.bruker.com and click on the "Bruker Earnings Release" hyperlink. A slide presentation will be referenced during the webcast and will be posted to the company's website shortly before the webcast begins.

Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international) and referencing "Bruker's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call".

Bruker is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10131125 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on May (date).

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering conference number: 10131125. The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through June (date), 2019.

For Further Information: Pam Clark

Interim Investor Relations

IR telephone number 978-663-3660 x1479

Email: investor.relations@bruker.com

SOURCE Bruker

Related Links

https://www.bruker.com

