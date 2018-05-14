Bruker Announces Quarterly Dividend

BILLERICA, Mass., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.04 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 22, 2018 to stockholders of record as of June 4, 2018.  

About Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR)

For more than 55 years, Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

