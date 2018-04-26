Bruker Appoints Falko Busse as President of the Bruker BioSpin Group

Dr. Busse joined Bruker BioSpin in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Research and Development. He assumed responsibility for BioSpin operations, marketing and strategy in early 2017, and was promoted to Deputy BioSpin Group president in October 2017. Under Falko's leadership, BioSpin has refocused its global R&D team and has modernized its marketing and CRM systems with a focus on novel magnetic resonance and preclinical imaging instrumentation, as well as on high-value solutions for biopharma markets, food analysis and clinical phenomics research. BioSpin has recently launched a number of new products and solutions that are aligned with Bruker's strategic vision of Project Accelerate high-growth and high-margin initatives.

Dr. Busse has also been a key driver of BioSpin's operational excellence programs by initiating a major 'Lean' realignment and reinvestment program, Project 2020, in order to promote efficiency and productivity. Under Project 2020, the Company plans to consolidate two current factories in Germany into one modern location, which will reduce BioSpin's overall footprint in Germany and Switzerland by more than 20% by the end of the year 2020.

Frank H. Laukien, Bruker's President and CEO, commented: "With Falko Busse, a very strong internal candidate has become Bruker BioSpin Group President, and I am also pleased to welcome Falko to the overall Bruker Executive Leadership Team. His accomplishments and his understanding of BioSpin's markets, products, organization and culture, make Falko an excellent leader for BioSpin. Falko will continue to drive BioSpin's high-growth, high-margin initiatives in Proteomics & Phenomics, Biopharma & Applied and Aftermarket, as well as in taking NMR clinical phenomics research towards next-generation metabolic diagnostics."

Dr. Falko Busse commented: "During my tenure at BioSpin I have been impressed by my colleagues' dedication to our customers and enthusiasm for developing new products and solutions. This inherent drive supports our business objectives of excellence in our core markets and of accelerated, profitable growth in new, adjacent markets. As BioSpin Group President, I am committed to these objectives and to continuing to deliver innovations and successful solutions for our customers, and value for our stakeholders."

Prior to joining Bruker, Dr. Busse held successive leadership positions at Philips Healthcare, among them as Chief Technology Officer of the global MRI business, as well as General Manager of growth businesses in image-guided therapy and in data-driven radiology solutions. Dr. Busse holds a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Bonn in Germany, and received further executive training at MIT's Sloan School of Management.

About Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR)

For more than 55 years, Bruker has enabled scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research, microbiology and molecular pathology research. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

