Bruker Comments on Block Trade Transaction

BILLERICA, Mass., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) has been advised that former board member, Mr. Joerg C. Laukien, has authorized a block sale of Bruker shares as part of his retirement planning and portfolio diversification. Joerg Laukien retired from the Bruker board of directors effective November 5, 2018. He is the brother of Bruker's President and CEO Frank H. Laukien, who is not selling any shares in this transaction.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

Contact :

Miroslava Minkova

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 (978) 663 – 3660, ext. 1479

E: miroslava.minkova@bruker.com

SOURCE Bruker Corporation

Related Links

https://www.bruker.com

