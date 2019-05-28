Bruker Corporation to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference

BILLERICA, Mass., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) announced today that it will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm EDT. Presenting for the company will be Frank Laukien, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juergen Srega, President, Bruker CALID Group.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at https://ir.bruker.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Bruker Corporation Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

