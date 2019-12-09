Bruker Introduces Dedicated Light-Sheet Microscope for Highly Multiplexed 3D Cell Culture Live Imaging

"Our primary breast cancer mouse model allows us to specifically induce and control cancer initiation and progression in 3D organoids," said Dr. Martin Jechlinger, Group Leader at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) in Heidelberg, Germany, the first researcher to test the TruLive3D Imager . "We have been using light-sheet imaging successfully in the past and the new Luxendo system allows us to scale our experiments to hundreds of organoids per imaging session and marks a quantum leap for our research."

"Life happens in 3D," added Dr. Lars Hufnagel, Vice President and General Manager of Bruker's Luxendo business. "Our new TruLive3D Imager now enables imaging biology in its native environment without compromising resolution and imaging speed or worrying about photo-toxicity."

About Luxendo TruLive3D Imager

The Luxendo TruLive3D Imager system maintains the ease of use and stability of the InVi SPIM and is optimized to allow fast 3D multi-sample imaging of live specimens. The optical concept, with dual-sided illumination and single-lens detection from below, enables fast acquisition, high-resolution imaging, and minimal shadowing effects, while a wide-field imaging option facilitates sample positioning. The large sample chamber (75 mm in length) can accommodate up to 100 samples into the chamber trough and is ideal for multi-position imaging of small embryos (e.g., Zebrafish, Drosophila, and mouse) or 3D spheroids. For example, time-lapse embryo imaging experiments can benefit hugely from the TruLive3D Imager design and performance.

To facilitate sample mounting for inverted light-sheet microscopes (InVi SPIM and TruLive3D Imager), Luxendo's new TruLive3D Dish series is optimized for light-sheet imaging of cells, 3D cell culture systems, organoids, and small animals. The sterile, dual-well dishes are ready to use and customizable, and samples can be grown or placed into holders as with standard petri dishes. The new dishes also seamlessly integrate into the large chamber of the TruLive3D Imager, which can fit up to three dishes to maximize throughput.

