Bruker to Host Investor Day on June 20th, 2019

BILLERICA, Mass., June 14, 2019 PRNewswire/ -- Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) will host an Investor Day on June 20th, 2019, starting at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square in New York City.

The Bruker Investor Day will feature business, management process, operational excellence and strategy updates. Moreover, Bruker's executive leadership team will provide greater details on its key Project Accelerate™ high-growth and high-margin initiatives.

Bruker will also communicate its expectations for future financial performance on organic revenue growth, operating margin expansion and earnings growth. Analysts and investors will have opportunities for discussions in two Q&A sessions with CEO Frank Laukien and senior members of Bruker's executive leadership team.

In-person attendance at the event is by invitation and registration only. The Investor Day presentation will be broadcast live, beginning at 8:00 am EDT. It can be accessed via the company's Investor Relations website at Bruker Investor Day. A replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels.

In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

