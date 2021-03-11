Brulin Announces Discount on Infection Prevention and Control Products for Education Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brulin Holding Company (BHC) is offering a discount for Schools and Universities on its Infection Prevention and Control program, which pairs its BruTab 6S disinfectant tablets with the Victory Electrostatic Backpack delivery system.

Whether buildings are open or in the process of reopening, BHC will help these organizations implement an easy-to-use program to disinfect their school environment for faculty, staff, students, and visitors.

"Our purpose is to collaborate with our customers and end-users to implement sustainable solutions to improve the well-being of our communities. With that in mind, we are focusing our efforts to advance the safety of the schools in our communities to do our part to enable them to reopen, safely," says Dean Pollnow, President & CEO of BHC.

The program includes the following products that are part of the company's Infection Prevention and Control program:

BruTab 6S -Effervescent Disinfectant and Sanitizer Tablet for use throughout your entire facility.

Effective against SARS-CoV-2 via EPA Emerging Viral Pathogen claim*

Simple to use tablets, simplifies training

Neutral pH

Victory Backpack Sprayer

Electrostatic charge to solution provides wraparound, even coverage of surfaces.

One Backpack solution tank covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Reduces labor cost while maximizing disinfection coverage.

This discount is only available for a limited time. For more information about the BruTab 6S/Victory Sprayer Backpack combo and to learn how to get in contact with your local distribution partner, please contact Brulin Holding Company at http://bhcinc.com/contact-us/

*BruTab 6S has demonstrated effectiveness against viruses similar to Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) on hard, porous and non-porous surfaces. Therefore BruTab 6S can be used against Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) when used in accordance with the directions for use against Norovirus, Coxsackievirus B3, and Hepatitis A virus on hard, porous/non-porous surfaces. Refer to CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for additional information.

About BHC

BHC manufactures specialty chemicals under two trusted brands — Brulin and Patco Food Safety — to markets such as Education, Building Maintenance, Healthcare, Industrial and Food Service. The company started in 1935 as Brulin & Co. and formally changed its name to BHC, Inc. in 2015.

Media Contact: Sarah Cross, [email protected], 317-923-3211

