Brumleve Industries Releases "How Aluminum Storage Boxes Outperform Steel Alternatives"

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brumleve Industries has announced the release of its latest resource, "How Aluminum Storage Boxes Outperform Steel Alternatives." This guide delves into aluminum storage boxes, covering the drawbacks of steel, the benefits of aluminum, how to choose the right box type, and what to look for in aluminum options.

Unlike steel's heavy weight, aluminum storage boxes are lighter, boosting fuel efficiency, increasing payload capacity, and reducing strain on a vehicle's chassis. Even though aluminum is lightweight, it is still a strong metal, at only a fraction of steel's weight. Steel is known for rusting, but when aluminum rusts, it creates aluminum oxide, which is chemically bonded to the aluminum. Consumers should be concerned about the total cost of ownership versus the initial price of a storage box, and aluminum storage boxes require less maintenance and have lower operating costs than steel options, which makes them have a lower cost of ownership.

"Steel is a short-term, low-cost purchase, but aluminum is a long-term, high-value investment," according to Brumleve Industries. When looking to purchase an aluminum storage box, consumers should research and consider the material thickness, weld quality, hardware, and weather seals. For material thickness, consumers should look for aluminum that is "0.100-inch" or "0.125-inch" (or 10- to 12-gauge), and the welding should be TIG welding, which shows precision and craftsmanship. The hardware and weather seals should also be inspected to ensure they are of professional-grade quality.

About Brumleve Industries:

Since 1904, Brumleve Industries has only used the finest materials and equipment to continue the tradition of quality service through three generations of family ownership. Our custom fabricating is the product of skilled craftsmanship that can shear, bend, and punch and MIG welding of aluminum, steel, or stainless steel.

