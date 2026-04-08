Brundage Group Partners with Water Street to Expand Clinical & Revenue Integrity Services for U.S. Hospitals & Health Systems

Strategic Investment to Enhance Top-Tier Physician Advisory Services and Utilization Management Technology

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brundage Group, a leading provider of physician-led, tech-enabled clinical compliance and revenue integrity solutions for U.S. hospitals and health systems, announced today that it has partnered with strategic health care investor, Water Street Healthcare Partners. The partnership comes as hospitals and health systems are facing mounting financial pressures, increasing medical necessity denials, and escalating regulatory and payer demands for patient care.

Brundage Group partners with Water Street to expand physician-led tech for hospital revenue integrity Post this Timothy Brundage, M.D.

Through their partnership, Water Street and Brundage Group will enhance the company's solutions helping hospitals and health systems ensure patient care is thoroughly documented, clinically justified, and able to withstand payer and regulatory scrutiny. Brundage Group provides a full suite of clinical status integrity and denials management services, real-time analytics, and utilization management education delivered by top-tier physician advisors through a tech-enabled platform. Founded in 2007 by Timothy Brundage, M.D., Brundage Group has attracted a growing base of health systems and hospitals across the country.

"Our mission is to help hospitals and health systems remain viable to the communities they serve by ensuring clinical accuracy that supports fair reimbursement for patient care. Water Street shares our mission and brings deep industry expertise and resources to help us advance it. Together, we will invest in expanding our elite team of physicians and developing cutting-edge technology to empower more hospitals and health systems in delivering exceptional care to their patients and communities," said Dr. Brundage, founder and CEO, Brundage Group.

Max Mishkin, partner, Water Street, added: "Brundage Group stands out for its top-tier physician talent, purpose-built technology, and unwavering commitment to clinical accuracy and compliance. Working with leadership, our goal is to build on Brundage Group's strong foundation to continue to attract the best Physician Advisor talent and accelerate its growth and deepen its impact in helping hospitals remain in a position to deliver high-quality care to their patients and communities."

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor dedicated to building market-leading businesses in three critical health care sectors: medical products and diagnostics, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and health care services. The firm has completed more than 165 investments and acquisitions to build 48+ companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation, and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with leadership teams, Water Street contributes its industry experience and network of resources to support businesses' growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is a distinctive blend of health care executives, investment professionals, and functional specialists with decades of experience investing in and operating global health care businesses. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

About Brundage Group

Brundage Group is a leading provider of physician-led, tech-enabled clinical and revenue integrity solutions for U.S. hospitals and health systems. Its team of top-tier Physician Advisors, proprietary analytics, and educational programs empower health care providers with ensuring inpatient care is thoroughly documented, clinically justified, and compliant with regulatory standards. Founded in 2007, Brundage Group is dedicated to enhancing clinical accuracy, regulatory compliance, and financial health for hospitals and health care systems nationwide, so they can focus on providing exceptional care to their patients and communities.

Media Contact

Lacey Thompson

Senior Director of Marketing, Brundage Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Brundage Group