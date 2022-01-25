BRUNNER AND BLACK//BROWN LAUNCH "OUTSET," AN INDUSTRY INITIATIVE TO HELP BRANDS REALIZE A NEW SOURCE OF GROWTH THROUGH DIVERSITY

PITTSBURGH and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunner , the award-winning marketing services agency, and Black//Brown , an advisory and impact studio specializing in diversity storytelling and strategy, are teaming up to launch "Outset," a new industry initiative designed to change the way brands leverage diversity in their marketing efforts to create more substantial revenue outcomes--especially within the B2B brand space. With Brunner's unmatched creativity, data science, and analytics, and Black//Brown's strategic approach to diversity go-to-market design, storytelling, and business acceleration, Outset will transform the way brands approach marketing.

"A number of companies have recently made promises about investing in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion--and that's a good thing," says Charlie Echeverry, Managing Director of Black//Brown. "But rather than establishing a DEI team or practice as a singular solution to a massive opportunity, our approach is to help companies think of diversity as a source of growth at the point of inception–specifically at the strategic, product, and/or initiative level. By moving diversity 'up the value chain,' we can create greater brand growth. Brunner recognized an opportunity to help their clients apply this method to brand marketing and we're thrilled to partner with them to launch Outset."

Brunner and Black//Brown have already collaborated on go-to-market efforts for a handful of brands and plan to bring the Outset initiative to more clients this year. Black//Brown, which has an existing relationship with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), will also lead thought-leadership workshops and training sessions to help brand marketers adopt these practices. As the initiative expands, the goal is to apply the Outset strategies and tactics to all clients on Brunner and Black//Brown's collective rosters.

Commenting on the launch, Scott Morgan, President and Partner, Brunner, said: "A lot of traditional ad agencies have partnered with multicultural firms before, but we believe brands need to take a different approach. With our Outset initiative, we will help to drive a more strategic long-term approach to diversity strategy and storytelling that drives growth for our clients. By launching Outset, we're evolving the way we operate, which is allowing us to create even better work. We're really excited about the work that we've done with Black//Brown thus far and we envision significant growth opportunities for brands that are looking to take diversity strategies to the next level."

To learn more about Outset, please visit https://go.brunnerworks.com/outset .

About Black//Brown

Black//Brown is a strategic advisory and impact studio focused on diversity. Our approach positions diversity at the epicenter of strategic decision-making, brand-building and overall business growth. Black//Brown past and current partners run the gamut from Media, to Sports, to Automotive, to Retail, to Manufacturing, to Non-Profit and include global brands like Target, Dollar Shave Club, Owens Corning and MGA Entertainment, among many others. Black//Brown is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a Nationally-Certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). To learn more, please visit www.BlackBrown.us .

About Brunner

Brunner is a marketing services agency that thrives in the face of business climate change, providing equal parts creativity and performance marketing to solve the challenges confronting today's brands. Brunner client partners include The Home Depot Rental, Mitsubishi North America, Owens Corning, Great Southern Wood, and WesBanco Bank, among many others. To learn more about Brunner, please visit www.brunnerworks.com .

