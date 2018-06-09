Bruno Mars Announces Second Honolulu Show On 24k Magic World Tour

The unstoppable 24K Magic World Tour kicked off last year in Antwerp, Belgium and will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K after its final leg. The massive outing has sold out stadiums and arenas all over the world, including selling 1 million tickets in a single day. The tour will wrap with the two Honolulu shows, serving as a homecoming celebration for Mars.

The 24K Magic World Tour celebrates Mars' multiple GRAMMY Award-winning, 2x RIAA Platinum-certified album, 24K Magic, released in November 2016 via Atlantic Records. The 24K Magic World Tour has been Mars' first full-length tour since his hugely successful Moonshine Jungle World Tour in 2013, an international blockbuster that sold 2 million tickets worldwide across 155 sold-out dates.

Mars performed hit single "Finesse" with Cardi B. at this year's 60th GRAMMY Awards and swept the night, taking home the seven Grammys he was nominated for. This included Album of the Year (24K Magic), Record of the Year ("24K Magic"), Song of the Year ("That's What I Like"), Best R&B Performance ("That's What I Like"), Best R&B Song ("That's What I Like"), Best R&B Album (24K Magic), and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (24K Magic).

ABOUT LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Details on the Show: Where: Aloha Stadium, 96818, 99-500 Salt Lake Blvd, Aiea, HI 96701 When: Saturday, November 10, 2018 & Sunday, November 11, 2018 Doors: 5:30 PM (All Ages) Show: 7:00 PM (All Ages) Price: $125

$99.50

$69.50

$49.50

Plus applicable fees

Tickets available to the General Public Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 10:00 AM HST www.ticketmaster.com, Aloha Stadium Box Office

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruno-mars-announces-second-honolulu-show-on-24k-magic-world-tour-300663715.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenation.com/investors

