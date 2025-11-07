Brunswick Collision Center Opens Its Doors to the Community

BRUNSWICK, Md., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brunswick Collision Center is bringing trusted collision repair and a customer-first experience to Brunswick and the surrounding region, combining expert craftsmanship with a strong commitment to community values.

Brunswick Collision Center

Specializing in collision repair and auto body services, Brunswick Collision Center also assists clients in navigating insurance claims, making a stressful process smoother and more transparent. At the heart of the business are three guiding values: honesty, integrity, and reliability. These principles shape every repair and every interaction.

The story behind Brunswick Collision Center is one of dedication, perseverance, and passion. The founder first discovered his love for auto body repair as a high school student at Broad Run High School in Loudoun County, Virginia. Encouraged by his teacher, the late Mrs. Jo Habibi, and Instructor Doug Upright, he pursued training at Monroe Technology Center and began his first job as a bodyman helper.

After several years in the hospitality industry, he realized that great service and great repair work could go hand in hand. "I wanted to create a shop that treats people like guests in a five-star restaurant," said Owner, Jose Gonzalez. What started as a small operation in a home garage has now grown into six thriving locations with more than 60 employees, and the newest shop in Brunswick marks the company's next milestone.

"Our success comes from the support of the communities we serve," he said. "We're proud to create local jobs and give young professionals a path into a rewarding career. Brunswick is a special place, and we're honored to be part of its growth."

Brunswick Collision Center is excited to welcome the community to celebrate its grand opening in Brunswick. A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 10:30 AM, followed by a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, both at 1200 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick, Maryland. Guests are welcome to stop by for light refreshments and a chance to meet the team.

About Brunswick Collision Center LLC:

Brunswick Collision Center is the newest addition to the Mid-Atlantic Collision Centers of America family. Committed to honesty, quality, and customer care, the team provides expert collision repair with a smooth, stress-free process from start to finish. Working with all major insurance providers, Brunswick Collision Center restores vehicles to pre-accident condition, or better, with craftsmanship you can trust. Located at 1200 N. Maple Avenue, Brunswick, MD 21716, the center is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM, and Saturdays by appointment. Learn more at www.brunswickcollision.com.

About the City of Brunswick:

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at www.brunswickmd.gov.

