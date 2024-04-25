New offerings bring BRUNT's signature quality and performance to the toughest job sites

BOSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear , the fast-growing workwear brand known for its innovative and durable boots and apparel, today announced the launch of its first Goodyear welted construction work boots. The new Marin Welted and Mulder Welted styles bring BRUNT's signature quality and performance to trade workers who require increased stability, support and durability in their job site footwear.

BRUNT Workwear Expands Product Line with Marin Welted and Mulder Welted Boot Releases

BRUNT Workwear is making a significant move into the heavy-duty market with the introduction of two new styles specifically designed for the toughest job sites in the trades. These launches fill a critical gap in the market, meeting the needs of workers who prefer and require welted construction boots due to their durability and performance on demanding work sites. By expanding into the welted boots segment, BRUNT not only enhances its product range but also reaffirms its dedication to offering high-quality workwear solutions for all types of workers at an accessible price point.

"We're excited to introduce our new line of Goodyear welted boots to better serve our customers working on heavy-duty job sites," said Eric Girouard, Founder & CEO at BRUNT Workwear. "This is an important next step for BRUNT as we bolster our product line and expand the community of workers we serve, and a real proof-point to the power of collaborating with our customers to bring them the products they need on the job site."

The new Goodyear welted boots enhance stability, support and durability for heavy-duty job sites with several key features and innovations that set them apart from the existing product line, including:

Goodyear Welted Construction: This construction method enhances overall durability, provides increased torsional stability, and enables resoling, making the boots ideal for heavy-duty job sites.

This construction method enhances overall durability, provides increased torsional stability, and enables resoling, making the boots ideal for heavy-duty job sites. Enhanced Stability & Support: Goodyear welt construction provides a sturdier platform with enhanced torsional stability, support and safety for workers in heavy-duty trades by helping to prevent the foot from bending and twisting when working on even surfaces such as rebar, cement, and rocks.

Job Site-Tested Durability: All of BRUNT's welted boots feature barnyard-resistant leather, superior waterproofing, double and triple stitching including security stitching in the toe, plus a slip and oil-resistant outsole. The Marin Welted features a high heat-resistant outsole for up to 572°F, and the Mulder Welted features a long-wearing TPU outsole as well as an external toe cap for added durability.

Improved Traction: Deeper outsole tread and lug depth provide improved traction on various surfaces, enhancing safety and stability for workers. The Mulder Welted also features a 90-degree heel, improving traction on ladders and scaffolding.

Competitive Pricing: The Marin Welted and Mulder Welted boots are competitively priced, offering great value for trade professionals seeking durable and reliable footwear.

The Marin Welted and Mulder Welted boots are available beginning today at BRUNT's website , as well as at select retail locations across the country beginning in August 2024.

Marin Welted Soft Toe will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at $169

Marin Welted Comp Toe will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at $179

Mulder Welted will be available in sizes 7-14 starting at $189

For more information about BRUNT and its product offerings, visit https://bruntworkwear.com/ .

About BRUNT

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and job site-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories.

