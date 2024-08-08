BRUNT Workwear Introduces the Sullivan Work Boot

BRUNT Workwear's all-new round-toe work boot with a defined 90-degree heel provides trade workers with improved comfort, performance, and stability

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRUNT Workwear , the fast-growing workwear brand known for its innovative and durable boots and apparel, today introduces the latest boot in their expanding product line – the Sullivan. Designed for durable performance and comfort , the Sullivan is BRUNT's first round toe work boot with a defined 90-degree heel. Addressing critical concerns in workplace safety highlighted by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the Sullivan's defined heel provides enhanced stability for trade workers who frequent ladders, scaffolding, or uneven surfaces on the job.

Crafted from waterproof, 'barnyard resistant' leather sourced from US steer, and featuring a proprietary waterproof bootie, the Sullivan provides protection against heavy rains, chemicals, and acids. The 5mm lug depth outsole boosts outdoor performance, and is slip, oil, and high-heat resistant to 572º F. Built with the same comfort and flexibility as BRUNT's bestselling Marin moc toe wedge boot, the Sullivan includes BRUNT's signature Cush'n insole, as well as an Adjustable Width System that makes for a perfect fit right out of the box.

"With each new product design, we start by listening to the people on the job, and we work with them to develop a solution that meets their needs," said Eric Girouard, Founder and CEO at BRUNT Workwear. "We get requests every day from our customers asking for a round toe work boot with a 90º defined heel, so we are excited to bring them the Sullivan. This boot delivers performance, comfort, and stability, and is versatile and durable enough to handle the demands of any jobsite."

Designed in collaboration with real workers in the trades, the Sullivan work boot is named after Garit Sullivan — a jack of all trades. As a landowner, woodworker, and craftsman, Garit needed a versatile boot that was comfortable and durable for his day-to-day activities whether that means cutting down trees, repairing his roof after a tornado, or creating custom cutting boards in his shop.

The Sullivan is available at BRUNT's website beginning today, as well as select retail locations across the country beginning January 2025. The Sullivan is available in a rich dark brown colorway, with more colors and styles slated for release in 2025.

The Sullivan Soft Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 starting at $145.99

The Sullivan Comp Toe Version will be available in sizes 7-16 starting at $159.99

For more information about BRUNT and its product offerings, visit https://bruntworkwear.com/ .

About BRUNT

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to the bestselling The Marin boot, and the all-new Sullivan, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories.

