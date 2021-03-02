Brush Cutter Market Forecasts to Grow at Almost 3% CAGR to 2025 | Featuring Key Vendors - ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Deere & Co., Emak Group, and Others

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brush Cutter Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The brush cutter market is expected to grow by USD 380.74 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The improvement in products through innovations is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as seasonal and short business cycle will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Indirect impact on Industrials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect that it may take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show at par growth.

Brush Cutter Market: Product Landscape

Cordless brush cutter has a very important place in the future of home gardening because of its ergonomic design, powerful performance, and long-lasting battery technology. They are useful for use in large lawns and gardens. These devices are relatively new in the market, and their sale will increase rapidly during the forecast period. Hence, the market segment will exhibit a fast growth rate during 2021-2025.

Brush Cutter Market: Geographic Landscape

52% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for brush cutter in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC. The increasing focus on the maintenance of green landscapes with the growth in the urban land area is one of the prime factors that will facilitate the brush cutter market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG

& Co. KG Blount International Inc.

Deere & Co.

Emak Group

Greenworks Tools

Honda India Power Products Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

Makita Corp.

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

