Brushless DC Motors Market size is set to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing use of BLDC in consumer durables to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global brushless DC motors market size is estimated to grow by USD 2.80 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global brushless DC motors market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Less than 750W, Between 750W and 3kW, More than 75 kW, and Between 3 kW and 75 kW), End-user (Industrial, Consumer durables, Aerospace and defense, Automotive, and Healthcare), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc., American Precision Industries Inc., Arc Systems Inc., Buhler Motor GmbH, Changzhou Fulling Motor Co. Ltd., FAULHABER GROUP, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., maxon motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Moog Inc., Nanotec Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Nidec Corp., Oriental Motor Co. Ltd., Rebeck Enterprise Co. Ltd., Rotex Electric, Rotomag Motors and Controls Pvt. Ltd., Shinano Kenshi Co. Ltd., and Sinotech Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Brushless DC (BLDC) motors have gained popularity due to their high efficiency, fast response, and noise-free operations. Unlike brushed DC motors, BLDC motors do not require mechanical commutation components, which cause frictional losses, wear, and noise. However, BLDC motors rely on sensors for electronic commutation, increasing design complexity and requiring additional wiring.

Recent advancements include sensorless technology, such as Texas Instruments' drive systems using back electromotive force for position feedback, reducing the need for costly hall sensors and complex controllers. These innovations are expected to fuel the growth of the global BLDC motors market.

The Brushless DC Motors (BLDC) market is experiencing significant growth due to their increasing adoption in various industries. Key applications include pumps, fans, HVAC systems, and robotics. Advanced features such as high efficiency, long life, and low maintenance make BLDC motors a preferred choice. Factors driving market growth include the shift towards renewable energy and increasing demand for electric vehicles.

Additionally, technological advancements in control systems and power electronics are enhancing motor performance. The market is expected to continue its upward trend with increasing demand from developing economies. Consumers are also seeking more energy-efficient solutions, further boosting market growth. Overall, the BLDC motor market presents a promising business opportunity for manufacturers and suppliers.

Market Challenges

• The BLDC motors market faces competition from brushed DC motors, particularly in cost-sensitive applications like seat adjustment and power windows in automotive industries. Innovations like speed ripple controllers enhance brushed DC motor performance, bridging the gap with BLDC motors at lower costs. Medical applications prefer stepper motors for dosing due to cost reductions, potentially hindering BLDC motors' growth.

The Brushless DC Motors (BLDCM) market faces several challenges. The primary challenge is the increasing competition from other motor types, such as AC induction motors and stepper motors. Another challenge is the rising demand for energy-efficient and high-performance motors, which requires continuous research and development. Additionally, the market is witnessing a shift towards compact and lightweight designs, making it essential for manufacturers to innovate and adapt.

• Furthermore, the growing trend of automation and robotics is driving the need for more powerful and precise motors. Lastly, the volatile prices of raw materials, particularly rare earth elements, pose a significant challenge to the profitability of BLDCM manufacturers.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Less than 750W

1.2 Between 750W and 3kW

1.3 More than 75 kW

1.4 Between 3 kW and 75 kW End-user 2.1 Industrial

2.2 Consumer durables

2.3 Aerospace and defense

2.4 Automotive

2.5 Healthcare Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Less than 750W- The brushless DC motor market is experiencing significant growth due to its energy efficiency and high power-to-weight ratio. These motors are widely used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial automation. Their digital control systems offer precise speed regulation and longer operational life, making them a preferred choice over traditional AC and DC motors. The market is driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, leading to substantial investments in research and development.

Research Analysis

The Brushless DC Motors (BLDC) market encompasses various industries, including window lifters in buildings, automotive applications such as air conditioners, sun-roof actuators, and vehicle powertrain systems. BLDC motors are also integral to industrial automation, consumer electronics, aerospace, medical devices, home appliances, renewable energy systems, and healthcare equipment.

In transportation, BLDC motors are utilized in HVAC systems, CNC machines, extruders, robotics, and motorized wipers. DC motors, a subset of BLDC motors, are known for their energy efficiency, high torque, and high RPM capabilities, making them suitable for various applications. Additionally, BLDC motors are used in massaging seats and adjustable window mirrors.

Market Research Overview

The Brushless DC Motors (BLDC) market encompasses the production, sales, and installation of brushless DC motors worldwide. These motors utilize electronic commutation to operate without physical brushes, resulting in increased efficiency, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance requirements. BLDC motors find extensive applications in various sectors, including HVAC systems, wind turbines, electric vehicles, pumps, and industrial automation.

The market's growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions, the rising adoption of electric vehicles, and the growing trend towards automation in industries. Additionally, advancements in motor technology, such as the integration of power electronics and the development of high-performance materials, are further fueling market expansion.

