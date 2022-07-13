Brushless DC Motors Market Size to Grow by USD USD 2.65 billion | Evolving Opportunities with Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, and FAULHABER Group | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Jul 13, 2022, 22:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brushless DC Motors Market by Product (less than 750 W, between 750 W and 3 kW, more than 75 kW, and between 3 kW and 75 kW), End User (industrial, consumer durables, automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the brushless dc motors market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 2.65 billion, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period. The analysts at Technavio have identified the global brushless DC motors market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market.
- Market Trend: The development of sensor-less BLDC motors is another factor supporting the global brushless DC motors market share growth. Vendors, such as Texas Instruments, provide drive systems for BLDC motors that do not need a hall sensor for determining the position of rotors. This new technology uses back electromotive force (EMF) for position feedback. This reduces the requirement for costly hall sensors and complex controllers in many applications. Due to such reasons, the market will grow during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: The innovations in drive electronics of brushed DC motors will be a major threat to the global brushless DC motors market share growth during the forecast period. Similarly, stepper motors are significantly preferred in certain medical applications such as dosing. This preference is primarily because the cost of programmable stepper motors has come down. These developments prevent the global BLDC motors market from achieving its potential growth rate.
- The brushless dc motors market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products to gain a competitive advantage to compete in the market.
- To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- The brushless dc motors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc.: The company offers a wide range of brushless dc motors such as brushless dc motors with drives, brushless servo motors, frameless direct drive servo motors, and housed direct drive servo motors.
- AMETEK Inc.: Through this segment, the company provides brushless servo motors and pittiman brushless dc motors.
- Bühler Motor GmbH: Through this segment, the company provides different sizes of brushless DC motors such as EC motor 39x70, EC motor 39x100, EC motor 62x87, EC motor 62x112, and EC motor 62x142.
- FAULHABER Group: Through this segment, the company provides FAULHABER B-Micro, FAULHABER B, FAULHABER BHx, FAULHABER BX4, FAULHABER BP4, FAULHABER B-Flat, and FAULHABER BXT.
- Johnson Electric: Through this segment, the company provides automotive EC motors, industry EC motors such as low voltage EC motors, high voltage EC motors, and industry FM motors.
Some more vendors in the market covered in this report are:
- Maxon Motor AG
- MinebeaMitsumi
- Moog Inc.
- Nidec Corp.
- Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
|
Brushless DC Motors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 2.65 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.69
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 64%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, FAULHABER Group, Johnson Electric, Maxon Motor AG, MinebeaMitsumi, Moog Inc., Nidec Corp., and Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Less than 750 W - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Less than 750 W - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Between 750 W and 3 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Between 750 W and 3 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Between 750 W and 3 kW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: More than 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: More than 75 kW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Between 3 kW and 75 kW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Consumer durables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Consumer durables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Aerospace and defense - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 39: Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 40: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 50: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 52: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 54: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 55: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 56: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 57: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 58: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 59: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 60: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 63: Allied Motion Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 AMETEK Inc.
- Exhibit 64: AMETEK Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: AMETEK Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: AMETEK Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: AMETEK Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Buhler Motor GmbH
- Exhibit 68: Buhler Motor GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Buhler Motor GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Buhler Motor GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.6 FAULHABER MICROMO LLC
- Exhibit 71: FAULHABER MICROMO LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 72: FAULHABER MICROMO LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: FAULHABER MICROMO LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 74: FAULHABER MICROMO LLC - Key offerings
- 11.7 Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 75: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 maxon motor AG
- Exhibit 78: maxon motor AG - Overview
- Exhibit 79: maxon motor AG - Product and service
- Exhibit 80: maxon motor AG - Key news
- Exhibit 81: maxon motor AG - Key offerings
- 11.9 MinebeaMitsumi Inc.
- Exhibit 82: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 85: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: MinebeaMitsumi Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Moog Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Moog Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Moog Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: Moog Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: Moog Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Nidec Corp.
- Exhibit 91: Nidec Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 92: Nidec Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 93: Nidec Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 94: Nidec Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.12 Oriental Motor Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 97: Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 98: Oriental Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 100: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 102: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
