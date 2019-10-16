Brussels Metro Glides into The Future with Extreme Networks' Automated Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif. and READING, U.K., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brussels Metro is nearly a 24x7x365 operation, running over one million metro, tram, and bus journeys every day for commuters, visitors, and residents, and continues to grow. With operability reaching its peak, the Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company (STIB) deployed autonomous network solutions from Extreme Networks, Inc . (Nasdaq: EXTR) to unlock new efficiencies and increase network capacity by 33%, and ultimately better serve its passengers.

To deliver on STIB's vision – the "Mission Critical Network" – Extreme Networks designed a converged IP network infrastructure based on Extreme Elements™, including Extreme Fabric Connect™ technology, Extreme Management Center™ software, and ExtremeAnalytics™. Today, STIB has automated control of Brussels Metro traffic via a converged IP network, allowing for real-time monitoring of rail conditions, extended passenger services and reduced network downtime. Specific new capabilities include:

Real Automated Control of Network Traffic

Extreme Management Center software provides a path to real-time automated control of the network, end-to-end. By utilising automation to offload routine tasks traditionally carried out manually, STIB is empowered to unlock efficiencies in the organisation's day-to-day operations, increasing current and future capacity across the Brussels Metro environment.

Extensive IP-based Video Surveillance Network

Nearly 15,000 high-definition, IP-based video surveillance cameras are now supported by the network, keeping passengers and staff on the transit system safe and secure. Making use of Extreme's Fabric Connect network virtualisation technology, STIB now has the flexibility to quickly and easily provision additional services where needed for optimal efficiency.

Manual and Automated Management of the Transit System

Integrating manual and automated management of the transit system was key to achieving increased passenger capacity. Optimising system availability, incorporating system and service resilience, and enhancing network visibility enables STIB to maintain critical human oversight and minimise the potential for human error. With a sub-second failover of links and/or associated switching systems, Extreme Fabric Connect also gives Brussels Metro a far more robust and resilient network than competitive alternatives.

Unrivalled Networking Simplicity

By eliminating traditional PIM layered protocol stacks and replacing them with a simplified ISIS routing / IGMP snooping combination, Extreme Fabric Connect Multicast is simple to implement and operate, less error prone and fast to converge when adverse network conditions occur. With it, STIB benefits from the optimum blend of network reliability, efficiency and ease of use.

Throughout the entire process of installation, implementation and testing, Extreme worked in close partnership with ProData Systems to ensure that the solution put in place would meet specific requirements of their business today – and position STIB advantageously for the challenges and initiatives of tomorrow.

Executive Perspectives

John Morrison, SVP EMEA, Extreme Networks

"A flexible, resilient and self-driving network is the foundation upon which the smart city of the future will be built on. We have worked with Brussels Metro to put a network in place that doesn't just help resolve its current challenges by driving efficiencies and increasing capacity, but it also lays the groundwork for the metro system to meet the demands of the smart city of the future."

Pierre-André Rulmont, VP, Information Systems, STIB

"The metro system in Brussels is the lifeblood of the city. Without it, public life would grind to a standstill. We needed a new Mission Critical Network solution that would help us identify new efficiencies and automate manual processes. In Extreme Networks, we found a trusted and reliable partner that has helped us turn our vision of a smart, automated and efficient metro network into a reality."

