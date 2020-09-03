Bruster's Launches National Fundraiser Benefitting Feeding America During Hunger Action Month

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While Bruster's Real Ice Cream had a fruitful summer season in which it broke the systemwide record for same store sales growth and selling nearly 2.5x more new franchise agreements from the same time period in 2019, the company also recognized an opportunity to deliver on its core values – respect, accountability, involvement, heart and fun. That's why Bruster's is proud to announce its first-annual benefit with Feeding America in September during Hunger Action Month.

"We're fortunate to be in a position to give back and we take that responsibility very seriously," said Jennifer Brinker, VP of Marketing at Bruster's. "Our partnership with Feeding America will help us to reach more families and individuals and be part of a larger effort to fight hunger."

As an Enterprise Society partner, Bruster's is helping to raise awareness and donations during Hunger Action Month with its own fundraiser at all U.S. store locations on Saturday, September 12. On that day, Bruster's will donate $1* for every waffle cone sold. Every $1 donated helps provide 20 meals* for people in need.

"This a great opportunity for customers to try our freshly made ice cream flavors in our delicious, handmade waffle cones – while also making a difference," continued Bruster's CEO Jim Sahene. "We encourage customers to visit their local shops on Saturday, September 12 to support Feeding America."

Bruster's has set an initial fundraising goal of $20,000 via store sales. Additionally, the Corporate Office has committed 100 percent match (up to $20,000) bringing the total possible minimum donation to $40,000. These funds will go to Feeding America who, in turn, will manage outreach to those in need in local communities. But Bruster's Real Ice Cream hopes to do more.

"While this is our first year working with Feeding America, we hope to make it the first of many years," Sahene said. "We hope together with franchise owners and customers we can surpass anticipated donations to maximize impact."

To ensure customers are confident and comfortable visiting their local shops on September 12 (and throughout the month), Bruster's continues to take the utmost safety precautions to ensure stores are maintaining operations at the highest level.

In addition to its fundraiser with Feeding America, Bruster's September limited time offers will be offered all month and center on flavors from the orchard with Deep Dish Apple Pie ice cream, apple ice cream with apple swirls and cinnamon shortbread pieces and the return of a seasonal classic, Warm Apple Dumplings, topped with cinnamon ice cream and cinnamon sauce.

More information on Bruster's Real Ice Cream can be found here.

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure and distribute at least 20 meals to people facing hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks. Donations from Bruster's to Feeding America will be matched by Tony Robbins through the 1 Billion Meals Challenge providing twice the impact.

ABOUT BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 21 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

SOURCE Bruster’s Real Ice Cream

Related Links

https://brusters.com/

