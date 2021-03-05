Bruster's Real Ice Cream Highlights Sweet Rewards Success with National Honor from Newsweek

Alongside other national players, Bruster's inclusion was based upon customer feedback and alignment with standards set by Newsweek . And with a strong final rating, Sweet Rewards has established itself as a go-to for those looking to earn perks and rewards for purchasing Bruster's fresh made daily ice cream.

"We want our customers to be rewarded for visiting us regularly and Sweet Rewards provides a way for them to stay continuously engaged with Bruster's throughout the year," said Vice President, Marketing, Jennifer Brinker. "With a variety of benefits, including a $3 reward for signing up, customers earn one point per dollar spent and receive a $5 reward for every $50 spent in addition to surprise offers."

And on the heels of Newsweek, Bruster's also just announced the completion of new franchise agreements in expansion markets including: Indianapolis, Indiana, Chicago, Illinois and Port St. Lucie, Florida.

"We continue to experience great interest in the Bruster's brand as we produce pandemic-proof results," said Jim Sahene, CEO. "With these new agreements we're on pace for a record-setting year, building upon our same store sales which is up 38% through the end of February, and look forward to expanding the Bruster's family one great store at a time."

In addition to its national recognition and growing franchisee base, Bruster's has been busy in the kitchen with cookie inspired treats this month both of which are A Scoop Above the Rest: new Caramel Coconut Cookie ice cream is made with vanilla wafers, caramel ripples, coconut and chocolate flakes along with a Warm Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae topped with Mint ice cream made with Oreo Cookies.

More information on Bruster's Real Ice Cream can be found here.

ABOUT BRUSTER'S REAL ICE CREAM

Bruster's Real Ice Cream features 150 flavors of premium, handcrafted ice cream, yogurt, Italian ice and sorbet. Starting with a proprietary, home-style mix delivered fresh from its dairy, Certified Ice Cream Makers in each shop craft at least 24 flavors every day. There are nearly 200 independently owned locations in 21 states, Guyana and South Korea. Click here for franchise information.

SOURCE Bruster's Real Ice Cream