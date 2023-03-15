Brut Media's Documentary "A Chance for Justice: Life After Abuse in Prison" Features Atty. Anna Kull

Brut Media's short film documentary "A Chance for Justice: Life After Abuse in Prison" features Attorney Anna Kull of Levy Konigsberg and shares the story of women who are bravely taking legal action after surviving sexual abuse in New York prisons.

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brut Media recently released a short documentary film on its Brut America YouTube channel titled, "A Chance for Justice: Life After Abuse in Prison." The documentary tells the story of women who are taking legal action after surviving sexual abuse in Bayview Correctional Facility and other women's prisons throughout New York. It features Attorney Anna Kull of Levy Konigsberg, who has been spearheading this litigation on behalf of these women.

Brut Media has premiered its short documentary – “A Chance for Justice: Life After Abuse in Prison” – that features Sex Abuse Lawsuit Attorney Anna Kull of Levy Konigsberg.

Attorney Anna Kull is representing women who want to use the one-year lookback window created by the New York Adult Survivors Act to seek justice through civil claims against their abusers. In the documentary, Jennifer Fecu shares her experiences as a survivor of countless abuses carried out by correctional officers, and how she is bravely speaking up to let more women know about the Adult Survivors Act and what it can do for them on their path to healing and closure.

For most women who have survived sexual abuse while incarcerated, the incidents are harrowing to the point that just talking about it is retraumatizing. Fear of retraumatization and possible retaliation from abusers makes it incredibly difficult to seek help. The Adult Survivors Act was designed to help anyone who was sexually abused as an adult come forward and demand justice by opening a one-year lookback window that permits civil action against abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

Attorney Anna Kull and Levy Konigsberg are currently working with more than 250 women who were sexually abused in Bayview Correctional Facility and other women's prisons in New York. She is hopeful that Brut America's documentary film will spread awareness and encourage more women to come forward and seek legal counsel.

To watch "Life After Abuse in Prison" by Brut America, inquiring parties should visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvtPDvvCu6g. Additional information about Attorney Anna Kull and lawsuits filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act can be found at www.levylaw.com.

