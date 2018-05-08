Brutus & Butch Gives Back to LGBTQ and At-Risk Youth

Brutus & Butch's luxurious products include a Clean Shampoo, Clean Conditioner and Gembira Oil Elixir Vitae, which is the company's ultimate best seller. "All of our products are a formulation of green, vegan, natural and certified organic ingredients," Lonigro states. "These are the ultimate products for clients who truly just want to be who they are, with no fillers."

The dynamic company has two main goals: to give clients gorgeous hair using products that are safe to use, and to make donations to the LGBTQ community. "My hair care line serves the LGBTQ community with my tag line, 'because we are who we are,'" Lonigro says. "I truly want to help create love, peace and acceptance for all, and hope my hair care line helps me achieve this goal."

Lonigro believes giving back helps to nourish the soul. In order to help her local community, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Brutus & Butch's products are donated to the LGBTQ and at-risk youth grappling with gender identity issues. "My years in the industry compelled me to give to the people that have had a major impact on my life," Lonigro says. "It's a thank you and acknowledgment to their contributions and is a vehicle for change." For more information about Brutus & Butch, or to order products, please visit https://www.brutusandbutch.com/.

