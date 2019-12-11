Brutus Bone Broth Announces East Coast Distribution at Harris Teeter Grocers

OWINGS, Md., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brutus Bone Broth, pet nutrition products created from Grandma's bone broth recipe, announced today availability of its Brutus Bone Broth in Harris Teeter grocery stores. The expansion of the product line, distributed by United National Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will deliver Brutus Bone Broth to stores in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Brutus Bone Broth is the only bone broth on the market made with added glucosamine and chondroitin for joint health and is crafted to provide exceptional flavor, free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. Brutus Bone Broth is hydrating and nourishing and gives the everyday dog owner an affordable option for supplementing the canine diet.

"We are excited to expand our national footprint to over 250 Harris Teeter locations through our collaboration with United Natural Foods," said Kim Hehir, co-founder of Brutus Bone Broth. CEO Sue Delegan added, "Our partnership with UNFI provides the opportunity to deliver the Brutus Bone Broth line to over 40,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to working more closely with UNFI in 2020 to share Brutus Broth and Biscuits with dog owners all across North America."

Brutus Broth is available online as well as in national grocers and specialty retailers across the U.S.: Big Y, Calvin & Susie, District Dogs, Harris Teeter, The Dog Stop and Wegmans, among others. For more information about Brutus Broth, visit https://brutusbroth.com/ and keep up on social media at https://www.instagram.com/brutusbroth/ and https://www.facebook.com/brutusbroth/.

About Brutus Broth

Founded in 2017, Brutus Broth is a family-run business created from a passion and commitment to enhance canine diets – while giving back to the community. Brutus Broth is manufactured and packaged in USDA-approved facilities and contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Packed with nutrients, minerals and amino acids, bone broth, is a nutritional powerhouse for dogs with benefits such as gut, digestive and joint health and improved immune systems. For more information on Brutus Broth, please visit: www.brutusbroth.com.

