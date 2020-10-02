Brutus Broth Gives Back to Shelters Across the Country for National Adopt a Dog Month

OWINGS, Md., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With pet adoption on the rise during the pandemic and more people welcoming four-legged friends into their family, innovative pet nutrition brand Brutus Broth is giving back for National Dog Adoption Month in a sweet way. Throughout October, every dog lover that purchases $50 or more through the Brutus Broth website will get to nominate a pet shelter in their area to receive a FREE case of Brutus Biscuits, dog cookies made with human-grade Brutus Bone Broth, while supplies last.

The promotion is the newest in a long history of Brutus Broth's giveback efforts, which have grown alongside the company. "We are so proud of the incredible growth of our business," said Kim Hehir, president of Brutus Broth. "In just two years, we've taken Brutus Broth from a few hundred stores to over 3,000," she adds. "Our mission is to nourish your pet while giving back to the community," adds CEO Sue Delegan, "with the addition of new distribution channels with Target, Amazon, Petco, a number of large regional grocery chains, and soon-to-launch Chewy.com, our reach is farther than in the past to be able to deliver supplies to deserving organizations across the country that are dedicated to helping pets live long, happy lives."

Born from a love of dogs and passion for nutrition, sisters Kim and Sue keep their Mission at the forefront of their business. Inspired by the homemade bone broth that was a staple in their dog's bowl, Brutus Broth was specially formulated to enhance any dog's existing diet by adding beneficial nutrients, amino acids, and joint-protecting supplements. Kim and Sue didn't want to limit the benefits of their broth to their customers' dogs, implementing a Give Back program to help dog-centric organizations and shelters bring happiness to the dogs they serve.

Spay Neuter Network, one of the organizations Brutus Broth works with expressed how the Brutus Broth Give Back program has helped them in their "efforts to spay, neuter, vaccinate and microchip pets in low-income neighborhoods." They added, "with this support, Brutus Broth is empowering more families to care for their pets and helping to prevent more animals from entering shelters, so that tens of thousands of existing dogs and cats will have a better chance at life."

Brutus Broth is available online as well as in national grocers and specialty retailers across the U.S. For more information about Brutus Broth, visit https://brutusbroth.com/ and keep up on social media at https://www.instagram.com/brutusbroth/ and https://www.facebook.com/brutusbroth/.

About Brutus Broth

Founded in 2017, Brutus Broth is a family-run business created from a passion and commitment to enhance canine diets – while giving back to the community. Brutus Broth is manufactured and packaged in USDA-approved facilities and contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Packed with nutrients, minerals and amino acids, bone broth, is a nutritional powerhouse for dogs with benefits such as gut, digestive and joint health and improved immune systems. For more information on Brutus Broth, please visit: www.brutusbroth.com.

