Brüush Announces Appointment of Michael Levine as Chief Revenue Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Brüush Oral Care Inc. (Brüush), a direct-to-consumer leader in the oral care category, is pleased to announce that it has nominated Michael Levine to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. As CRO, Michael will lead Brüush across all aspects of digital and marketing, driving strategic growth through seamless integration and alignment between revenue-generating channels including digital commerce, marketplaces, traditional retail and partnerships. Based in New York, Michael will also be building a local team towards further expanding Brüush's commercial presence in the U.S. market.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join the team at Brüush, as we continue to lean into our business expansion in the oral care industry," said Aneil Manhas, Founder and CEO of Brüush. "He brings tremendous value and a wealth of experience to the company as a seasoned executive with proven success in the digital and marketing space. As we continue to strategically build our brand, Michael will be a key part of our success in unlocking Brüush's full potential as a 'go-to' brand for the bathroom."

Michael brings more than 20 years of experience with high-growth brands in e-commerce, digital management and operations. In his most recent role as Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at Photon Interactive, he successfully launched a Products Division and provided strategy consulting to Fortune 500 C-level executives on e-commerce strategy and acceleration, marketing technology and data. With previous leadership roles at Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, L'Oréal USA and Manzanita Capital, Michael ably managed multimillion-dollar budgets, strategically accelerated business development, and drove considerable digital growth and transformation. Throughout his career, his deep understanding of business and industry trends enabled him to be a proven leader, supporting his teams to deliver best-in-class results.

"I am thrilled to be joining Brüush on its journey to becoming the leading brand in oral care," expressed Michael Levine. "It has been truly inspiring to watch the company disrupt the market with its unique vision, high quality product and impeccable customer service. Brüush is now at a pivotal moment of growth, and I look forward to working with the teams on shaping its future and concretizing its potential."

Following its launch in 2019, Brüush has successfully expanded, growing a loyal customer base through best-in-class product and design and fresh marketing strategies. With celebrity partner Kevin Hart and following the recent acquisition of a competitor, The Dollar Brush, Brüush is leveraging its momentum, setting to propel its strategic initiatives and further develop its innovative, integrated, subscription-based model.

Launched in 2019, Brüush sells premium electric toothbrushes with top-of-the-line technology and luxury look and feel to consumers in North America. The company's direct-to-consumer, subscription-based business model provides an easy brush head refill plan, ensuring consumers are able to easily maintain a high level of oral health. For more information, please visit bruush.com and follow @BRUUSH on social media for updates.

