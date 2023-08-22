Bruvi Launches Brand Partner Program, Bringing Super Premium Coffee Roasters To Its Single-Serve Brewer System

LAMILL and Joyride are the first partner roasters to join the Bruvi system

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi, the startup on a mission to reinvent single-serve coffee, announced the launch of its brand partner program which will bring America's best specialty coffee brands to a single-serve brewing platform for the very first time. Bruvi welcomes the first partner roaster, LAMILL Coffee and its Black Onyx B-Pod, available now. Soon to follow will be Joyride Original Cold Brew, both for use exclusively with the Bruvi brewer.

For craft brands and roasters — and coffee drinkers who expect a coffee house quality cup — Bruvi offers superior technology and extraction not previously available on a single-serve platform.

Mel Elias, Co-Founder of Bruvi, said, "This is a milestone for us. Superior craft brands selling their coffee in Bruvi B-Pods is an important endorsement of our system. We're proud to welcome LAMILL and Joyride and to bring their exceptional coffees to our customers in a way that's convenient, responsible and delicious."

LA-based LAMILL Coffee is one of the first regional specialty coffee roasters with a loyal customer following and known for sourcing unique coffees and roasting them with care and intentionality.

"Bruvi is a long awaited solution among specialty coffee roasters," said Craig Min, CEO of LAMILL Coffee. "It's disrupting the market by providing high quality coffee in a convenient and sustainable format — it's the first and only single-serve platform that is able to brew coffee to specialty coffee quality standards and showcase the coffee the way our roasters intend."

The LAMILL Black Onyx B-Pod is now available at bruvi.com. One of their most popular coffees, Black Onyx is a blend of Latin American coffees gently roasted to a dark profile with caramel flavors.

Coming in early September will be Joyride Original Cold Brew Coffee, pioneers in the cold brew movement. Bruvi is the first single-serve system to offer cold brew, and the two companies worked together to develop the most authentic way to deliver the cold brew experience in about five minutes. The result is a smooth, yet crisp cold brew with notes of chocolate, caramel and fruit.

Bruvi will welcome additional new roaster partners this year, is currently signing on more specialty roasters and would love to hear from interested brands.

Bruvi's proprietary B-Pods address the issue of pod disposal with a practical and responsible solution. Designed to be simply thrown in the trash, the Guilt Free Toss® pods are infused with a bio-enzyme that allows them to break down more quickly in a landfill environment without leaving microplastics behind. In addition, recent studies have found coffee pods to be a more environmentally-friendly option compared to traditional brewing methods, saving energy and reducing coffee and water waste.

About Bruvi®

Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus proprietary Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods®. Bruvi reinvents single-serve brewing with patent pending technology that brews to the Golden Cup Standard of the Specialty Coffee Association, and its innovative and sustainable design has earned a GOOD DESIGN® Award and a Silver IDA Award. As a coffee first company, Bruvi offers super premium, sustainably sourced craft coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 34 years of coffee experience. Learn more at bruvi.com

