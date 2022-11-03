Bruvi Launches Breakthrough Single-Serve Coffee System

The LA-Based Startup Reinvents Single-Serve Coffee to Meet Growing Demand for Taste, Convenience, and Sustainability

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi , the startup on a mission to reinvent single-serve coffee, launched its breakthrough brewing system today, just in time for the holiday season.

With patent-pending brewing technology and a coffee-first approach, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee - hotter, stronger, smoother with noticeably less bitterness - ultimate beverage variety, and an innovative, eco-conscious solution for coffee pod disposal.

Bruvi makes seven different beverages - including filter coffee, high pressure espresso and Americanos, cold brew (the first from a single-serve capsule system), matcha lattes and more, all with single-cup convenience. Now, coffee drinkers can declutter their kitchen countertop and display a single, stylish brewer.

"As coffee people first and foremost, our priority is to deliver truly exceptional coffee," said Bruvi Co-Founder, Mel Elias . "Too many single-serve coffee products on the market compromise taste and produce coffee that's lukewarm, weak or bitter. With Bruvi, we deliver supreme taste and enhanced convenience, plus our ingenious Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods to address the issues around pod disposal."

Bruvi: A Coffee-First Company

Current single-serve technology is over 25 years old, with little innovation in that time frame. In recent years, after enjoying "third wave" coffee at their local coffee houses, consumers have become more demanding of their at home coffee as well. Bruvi was developed to make the perfect brew with sophisticated patent-pending technology and offers multiple innovations to create the best coffee, including:

Auto Optimized Brewing: Because every coffee is distinctly different, a built-in camera scans the pod and auto adjusts multiple brew parameters for the optimal brew, just like the roaster intended.

Hygienic Brew™: Bruvi brews in the pod, so coffee goes straight to the mug without touching the insides of the brewer for more hygienic brew and no flavor cross-contamination.

More Coffee: B-Pods® contain up to 40% more coffee than a typical capsule for full strength and smooth flavor.

Better Coffee: Only verified sustainable, 100% Arabica craft coffee makes it to B-Pods®.

Bruvi sources super premium coffee directly from producers, and will also partner with select craft roasters.

The Guilt-Free Toss®

U.S. coffee drinkers use more than 17 million single-serve pods annually, the vast majority of which end up in landfills, where they take around 500 years to decompose. This is largely because existing disposal solutions rely on an ineffective recycling or composting infrastructure. Only about 9% of plastic is recycled and small coffee pods are even more challenging to recycle. With little industrial composting infrastructure in the US, most compostable coffee pods have a similar fate.

With this in mind, the Bruvi team challenged themselves to find a practical solution that uses existing waste disposal infrastructure and saves users from complicated capsule separation and recycling steps.

The result is Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods®: bio-enzyme infused capsules designed to substantially break down in a landfill more rapidly than untreated plastics through an organic process that leaves no microplastics behind. In applicable landfills, B-Pods® can also play a role in Landfill Gas to Energy projects, creating renewable energy and bringing enhanced end-of-life value.

Convenience and Connectivity

Consumers love the convenience of single-serve brewers, as evidenced by annual market growth over 10%.

For enhanced convenience, the Bruvi coffee brewer was designed with a large touch screen for ease of use and true one-touch operation. It is an IOT smart device, with a mobile app and Wifi connectivity. With the Bruvi app, users can remotely brew and schedule brews in advance, auto order pods, and access a personalized consumption dashboard.

The Bruvi Bundle is now available to purchase on bruvi.com for a special introductory price of $298 and includes the Bruvi brewer, a variety pack of 22 B-Pods®, a water filter kit and reusable canvas Japanese knot-style bag.

About Bruvi®

Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus proprietary Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods ® Bruvi reinvents single-serve brewing with patent pending technology that brews to the Golden Cup Standard of the Specialty Coffee Association. As a coffee first company, Bruvi offers super premium, sustainably sourced craft coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 34 years of coffee experience. Learn more at bruvi.com.

