Bruvi Selected As A Good Housekeeping 2024 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards Winner

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruvi is excited to announce that its breakthrough single-serve coffee brewer was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Kitchen Gear, Coffee and Tea Awards. The full list of winners can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2024 .

Bruvi is the ultimate choice for coffee lovers looking for convenience without sacrificing quality. Its innovative technology and coffee-first approach sets a new standard for single-serve brewing, delivering remarkably tastier coffee -hotter, stronger, and smoother coffee with noticeably less bitterness. It expertly brews seven different beverages including coffee, espresso, Americanos, iced coffee, and the first cold brew from a single-serve system. Bruvi offers a range of sustainably sourced craft coffee including partnerships with specialty roasters like LAMILL, Klatch and Equator Coffee with Joe Coffee and Go Get Em Tiger coming soon.

As part of its sustainability mission, Bruvi developed Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods®, an innovative and practical solution to the environmental issues caused by traditional coffee pods. Bruvi's B-Pods are infused with a bio-enzyme that allow them to break down rapidly in landfills without leaving microplastics behind. This saves users from complicated separation and recycling steps as they can be simply tossed in the trash after use.

"With single-serve brewing technology largely unchanged for the past 25 years, we set out to redefine how coffee is brewed at home," said Mel Elias, Co-Founder of Bruvi. "Now we're thrilled to be awarded with the Good Housekeeping Kitchen Gear Award, a testament to our hard work."

Founded in 2018, Bruvi offers remarkably tastier coffee in a single-serve system, plus proprietary Guilt Free Toss® B-Pods®. Bruvi reinvents single-serve brewing with patent pending technology that brews to the Golden Cup Standard of the Specialty Coffee Association. As a coffee first company, Bruvi offers super premium, sustainably sourced craft coffee. Based in Los Angeles, Bruvi was founded by Sung Oh (inventor, former engineer and former patent attorney) and Mel Elias (former CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, investor, board member and M&A consultant) with a combined 36 years of coffee experience.

