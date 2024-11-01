Bruxie Brings Waffle Sandwiches and Fried Chicken Tenders to Two LA College Communities

Fast-casual, fresh flavors join UCLA's Westwood Village and The Shops at USC Village

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruxie , an up-and-coming "culinary casual" concept celebrated for its inviting atmosphere and innovative menu offerings, including hand-crafted waffle sandwiches, famous chicken tenders and artisan custard shakes, expands to two Los Angeles college communities as it opens locations at UCLA's Westwood Village on Wednesday, November 6, and at The Shops at USC Village on Wednesday, November 13. The restaurants will focus on quality and creativity as they bring Bruxie's one-of-a-kind dining experience to locals, visitors, and students in the UCLA and USC communities.

A Southern California-born concept, Bruxie has spent the past 14 years perfecting its elevated fast-casual dining experience that combines a welcoming staff with a chef-driven menu that hinges on fresh ingredients and creative culinary ideas. At its new L.A. locations at Westwood Village and USC Village, Bruxie will continue its mission to provide high-quality food, including hand-crafted waffle sandwiches, famous chicken tenders, and housemade shakes, in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere.

"With eight thriving locations in the Southern California area already, we are thrilled to open two new two university-adjacent restaurants in the Los Angeles market," said Bruxie CEO, Scott Grinstead. "Our new locations – in the UCLA community of Westwood, and in the downtown L.A. area that's home to USC – join vibrant communities that crave quality dining experiences and value our commitment to innovative flavors and exceptional service."

Since 2010, Bruxie has combined a friendly atmosphere with high-quality ingredients, time-intensive processes and proprietary recipes to create a dining experience unlike any other. Inviting guests to explore new options with every visit, Bruxie's wide-ranging menu features everything from hand-crafted chicken tenders and unique waffle sandwiches to desserts and shakes made with real Wisconsin custard. Sauces are handmade in-house daily, produce is freshly chopped onsite, chicken is marinated for 24 hours before being fried to perfection and the brand's Belgian-inspired waffle batter was designed to achieve a delightfully light and airy texture with a crispy finish.

Bruxie is set to open its new L.A. restaurants in November 2024:

Bruxie at Westwood Village – OPENS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

1114 Gayley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Opening Hours: Mon-Weds 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thurs-Sun 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Find more info at https://www.bruxie.com/location/westwood-ucla/

Bruxie at The Shops at USC Village – OPENS WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13

3201 S. Hoover Street #1845, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Opening Hours: Mon-Weds 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Thurs-Sun 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Find more info at https://www.bruxie.com/location/usc-village/

With 11 restaurant locations in California and two in Georgia, Bruxie will focus on bringing its innovative dining experience to new communities as it continues its expansion. To learn more about the brand's unique, quality-driven menu, visit Bruxie.com, and follow the brand on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

ABOUT BRUXIE

Bruxie is a fast casual restaurant known for its inviting vibes, personalized service, and innovative menu offerings, including delicious waffle sandwiches, famous chicken tenders and artisan custard shakes. Since its founding, Bruxie has gained widespread recognition and popularity as a chef-driven concept offering bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and unique chicken and waffle creations truly unlike anything else out there. Uniquely stationed at the top of the fast casual segment with high-quality food and a welcoming dine-in environment complemented by outstanding service, Bruxie invests in the best people, processes, and ingredients to ensure guests have a memorable experience with every visit. No longer California's best-kept secret, Bruxie's unmistakable attributes and defining characteristics are paving the way for a growing coast-to-coast footprint. For more information, visit www.bruxie.com .

LOCATIONS

California

Brea – Downtown at Birch Street Promenade

Costa Mesa – The Collage at South Coast Plaza

Davis – Davis Commons

El Segundo – Apollo Landing

Long Beach – Ocean Boulevard

Los Angeles – The Shops at USC Village

North Hollywood – NoHo Arts District

Orange – Old Towne

Santa Barbara – Paseo Nuevo on State Street

Santa Monica – 3rd Street Promenade

Westwood – UCLA Westwood Village

Georgia

Athens – University of Georgia

Chamblee – Parkview on Peachtree

