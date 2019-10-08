BruxZir® Solid Zirconia Celebrates 10th Anniversary

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, an industry-leading provider of dental laboratory services and restorative materials, is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the release of BruxZir® Solid Zirconia. Since its launch, BruxZir has become the No. 1 prescribed brand of monolithic zirconia and has been utilized around the globe to create more than 20 million beautiful smiles.

In recognition of this 10-year milestone, Glidewell is giving back to the dental practitioner for a decade of trust. To learn more, visit bruxzir.com.

"We are truly humbled that BruxZir has earned such widespread trust and is the only zirconia brand requested by name," said President and CEO Jim Glidewell, CDT. "We originally developed BruxZir to give clinicians a tooth-colored alternative to cast gold restorations. Now BruxZir has become the leading, lasting and loved brand by dentists and patients around the world."

When BruxZir Solid Zirconia launched in 2009, the brand was known as "more brawn than beauty" as it was primarily used in the posterior due to its fracture-resistant nature. Yet, the Glidewell Research & Development team was never satisfied. Over the past decade, the team continued innovating BruxZir zirconia and created enhanced formulations to address specific clinical needs. Now BruxZir is prescribed everywhere in the mouth for an expansive range of restorations, including crowns, bridges, veneers, screw-retained crowns, full-arch implant prostheses, inlays and onlays.

As this leading family of materials marks its 10th anniversary, BruxZir Solid Zirconia is available in two distinct formulations: BruxZir Full-Strength, which is engineered to withstand the toughest oral challenges, and the new BruxZir Esthetic. Since its release in 2018, BruxZir Esthetic has become widely adopted by dentists for its optimized combination of strength and translucency, a lifelike vitality engineered for the anterior and its enhanced shade matching for predictable results.

Throughout the years, practicing clinicians and product evaluators have given top marks to the material. In the August 2019 issue of Clinicians Report®, an independent publication, BruxZir Solid Zirconia was described as "the most successful tooth-colored restoration in the history of dentistry."* The Clinicians Report also recognized BruxZir Full-Strength as "Best in Class" after an eight-year clinical performance study† revealed the following results:

100% survival

Zero terminal fractures

Minimal wear on opposing dentition

When clinicians prescribe BruxZir restorations from Glidewell, not only do they receive a material that has undergone rigorous clinical research, but they also get a product that is fabricated with cutting-edge manufacturing, backed by a hassle-free warranty and serviced by a highly knowledgeable team of customer representatives. As the brand moves forward and goes beyond its decade of trust, Glidewell remains committed to providing dentists and patients alike with leading validation, lasting performance and loved results.

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell Dental continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients around the globe. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

*An independent, nonprofit, dental education and product testing foundation, Clinicians Report ® , August 2019. For the full report, go to bruxzir.com/most-successful .

† An independent, nonprofit, dental education and product testing foundation, Clinicians Report ® , November 2018. For the full report, go to bruxzir.com/8-year . Study results apply to BruxZir 2009 3Y zirconia.

