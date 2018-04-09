BRW Safety & Supply Donates to National Safety Council

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hazards in the workplace not only pose a physical risk to the employees of the workplace, but also a massive liability on the owner organization. Outside of the workplace, hazards are also aplenty at home and on the road. BRW Safety & Supply takes great pride in keeping workers safe and has renewed that commitment by making a donation to the organization that so closely aligns with their vision, the National Safety Council.

"BRW has been giving to charitable organizations for over 40 years and we are happy to patronize a cause that is so in line with our mission," said Christopher Gallagher, the CEO of BRW Safety. "The National Safety Council does a great job of improving workplace safety through their standards and training. BRW supplies businesses with all the personal protective equipment they need to keep their workers safe."

BRW actively stays on top of things like changes in OSHA guidelines and ANSI standards to ensure the products they carry are up to or exceed regulation standards. They carry products that may seem boring to the average consumer, things like Kevlar arm guards and PVC coated aprons keep workers protected from hazards. Most people couldn't imagine needing an auto darkening welding lens in the workplace, but for those whose vision relies on protection like that, BRW has them covered.

In addition to supplying the products, BRW has become a go-to resource for workplace safety supply guides that they publish every month on their blog at https://brwsafety.com/blogs/safety-blog.

