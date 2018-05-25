BRW Safety & Supply Explores the Power of Kevlar in New Arm Guard

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BRW Safety & Supply is excited to announce the re-stocking of the new line of arm guard made of Kevlar.

Kevlar is a synthetic material that is so strong, it has the ability to stop knives and bullets. In fact, it is described by many as being stronger than steel. It is the main material used for the production of bulletproof vests; it is also used to make boats, to reinforce brake pads and tires, and it is often found in many other different types of safety equipment, like in the BRW's Kevlar Arm Guards.

Banking on the high capabilities of Kevlar, BRW Safety & Supply says it has produced a very lightweight, high temperatures resistant, chemicals and acids resistant Kevlar arm guard.

According to Christopher Gallagher, the CEO of BRW Safety & Supply, "Kevlar arm guards are not just a very strong protective equipment, it is our way to support the invention of Stephanie Kwolek since 1965."

The Kevlar arm guard, according to Christopher, is the most effective protective equipment for the arm and can protect during rebar, metal fabrication, construction, automotive assembly, glass handling, and steel manufacturing. He said: "The Kevlar arm guard is made in the U.S for workers in the construction, manufacturing, and metal fabrication industry; it is highly cut and puncture resistant."

BRW Safety & Supply hopes that that employers will equip workers with safety gear and equipment made with superior and trusted materials to ensure the highest level of safety in their workplace. Kevlar is one of those materials effective in keeping public service workers and workers in more hazardous working conditions safe; hence the company produced the Kevlar arm guard for total defense.

