SANTA ANA, Calif., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the CPR Headquarters over 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States per year, out of which 70% happen inside homes. 90 percent of people who suffer cardiac arrest die prior to reaching a hospital or medical care facility.

It turns out that cardiac arrests are not uncommon medical emergencies in the US. When it occurs, whether at home or in the workplace only about 20 percent of Americans are equipped to perform CPR during a medical emergency situation, according to an AHA Study.

The survival chances of a victim if a bystander does not perform CPR will decrease 7% in every single minute of delay.

BRW Safety & Supply has spent over 40 years offering products that help maintain a safe work environment and beyond. "When we looked at the scary stats of Americans who could have been saved by an effective CPR, we decided to stock the MDI CPR Microkey to help anyone anywhere save lives in case of emergencies. This is part of our safety mission that we have been committed to for over 40 years," said Christopher Gallagher, the CEO of BRW Safety & Supply.

It is this mission that has led the company to partner with Medical Devices Inc to add the MDI CPR Microshield MicroKey Rescue Breather to its array of quality safety products.

BRW's CPR Microkey can help bystanders, coworkers and family members easily perform CPR on victim to save lives.

BRW Safety & Supply hopes that every workplace and home first aid kit is equipped with the CPR Microkey to ensure heart attack victims receives the required oxygen concentration of 20 to 21 percent to stay alive.

Media Contact:

Michael Pomposello

855-258-3765

195310@email4pr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brw-safety--supply-is-excited-to-stock-must-have-cpr-microkey-300650590.html

SOURCE BRW Safety & Supply