SANTA ANA, Calif., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their commitment to workplace safety, BRW Safety & Supply has posted a buying guide for any employer who needs to provide gloves for their employees.

The new guide makes it nearly foolproof for businesses to assess what kind and what size of gloves they should be providing to their workforce. Providing gloves may seem simple enough but different risks will require different types of gloves to prevent them, with many industries possibly requiring multiple sets of gloves depending on what task the employees are doing.

"While we are committed to all things workplace safety related, we believe that hand injuries are some of the most preventable ones," remarks BRW CEO Christopher Gallagher. "If businesses slow down and take inventory of the hazards their employees are prone to, they can likely be prevented with safety accessories like gloves. We have been helping businesses for over 40 years and want to share all of our experience to any business who is looking to improve their workplace safety."

OSHA guidelines lay out their requirements for gloves provided in the workplace, but the BRW glove guide also provides guidance on how to make sure the gloves are a snug fit for workers, ensuring maximum safety.

In addition to supplying products, BRW has become a go-to resource for workplace safety supply guides published every month on their blog at https://brwsafety.com/blogs/safety-blog.

Media Contact:

Michael Pomposello

194280@email4pr.com

855-258-3765

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brw-safety--supply-publishes-buying-guide-for-workplace-gloves-300639455.html

SOURCE BRW Safety & Supply