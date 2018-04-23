BRW Safety and Supply Is Excited to be Celebrating the "World Day for Safety and Health at Work"

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the United Nations, every day 6,300 people die as the result of a workplace accident or work-related disease. That adds up to over 2.3 million deaths per year. This is on top of the 3.17 million annual accidents that happen on the job.

Every day millions of Americans are going to work at potentially hazardous workplaces. It's up to the workplace to have safety standards in place and the proper personal protective equipment to keep workers safe.

In 2003, the United Nations, International Labor Organization has designated April 28th as World Day for Safety and Health at work.

In the United States, federal agency OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, puts out guidelines for the minimum workplace safety standards. While this offers employers guidance on how to maintain a safe environment, it is still up to the employer to procure the correct protective equipment for their staff.

BRW Safety & Supply has spent over 40 years offering products that help maintain a safe work environment. "We are thrilled to be celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work," said Christopher Gallagher, the CEO of BRW Safety & Supply. "This is a mission that we have been committed to for over 40 years and are behind any organization that works to encourage workplace safety in the United States and abroad. I hope every employer who runs a workplace with potential hazards takes some time to evaluate that they are doing everything they can to keep their workforce safe."

BRW has recently renewed their commitment to safety in the workplace by donating to the National Safety Council and revamping their online safety supply blog to provide crystal clear guidance and buying advice for employers who need to provide protective equipment in the workplace.

