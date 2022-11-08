Bryan Alzate Interviews Anthony Apanovitch on Wrongful Death Penalty Conviction

United Recovery Project CEO and Host of the HELL HAS AN EXIT Podcast Digs Into the Details of the Decades-Long Battle With Apanovitch, His Attorney, and Others

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular podcast HELL HAS AN EXIT typically focuses on addiction-related topics, but there are times when host Bryan Alzate will wade into other weighty, interrelated matters. This is the case with the latest episode, which was released October 25th at 4 pm EST, where Alzate sat down with a quartet of guests to break down the wrongful conviction of Anthony Apanovitch — a tragic and infuriating case that has been dragging out for over three decades.

Apanovitch was convicted of the murder of Cleveland resident Maryann Flynn in 1984. After a multi-month investigation, he was arrested and sentenced to death based on circumstantial evidence. He spent the following years obsessing over reading every law book and legal paper he could find from his cell in an attempt to figure out how he could end up there so easily.

Decades later, a medical examiner found and retested DNA samples proving Apanovitch's innocence, only to sit on the evidence for nearly ten more years. When an appeal forced the reveal of the critical information, it led to Aponovich's exoneration, leading to a lengthy, year-long release from the jail system. Not long afterward, the decision to exonerate was reversed due to issues within the court system, leaving Aponovich stuck in a hellish, indecisive, and unresolved middle ground in the present.

The episode is presented in a documentary style. Along with the audio version (which is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and all other major streaming platforms), it can also be viewed at YouTube.com/HellHasanExit . The guest lineup includes attorney Dale Baich who has represented death row inmate Anthony Apanovitch for over three decades. Alzate is also joined by Ohio State representative Jean Schmidt, who brings key insight into the policies and processes of prison sentences in Ohio — including the death sentence. Allison Cohen, Director of Communications for the organization Ohioans to Stop Executions, also adds to the conversation.

Most importantly, Alzate speaks to Anthony Apanovitch himself, digging into the experience and trauma of spending over 32 years on death row for a crime he didn't commit. The episode offers a chilling yet enlightening picture of the state of the Ohio prison and death sentence system and sheds light on one of the most unjust and tragic convictions in recent U.S. history. Readers can show their support by signing the online petition for the quick and just resolution of Apanovitch's tragic circumstances.

About HELL HAS AN EXIT

HELL HAS AN EXIT is an enormously popular and quickly growing podcast. The show is globally ranked in the top 1.5% in popularity and regularly focuses on overcoming the struggles of addiction. Learn more at hellhasanexitpod.com .

About United Recovery Project

Bryan Alzate is also a co-founder and the current CEO of United Recovery Project (URP). Founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida, the addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states, as well — including new facilities in Laguna Hills, CA — where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at unitedrecoveryproject.com .

