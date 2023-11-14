Bryan Baldwin announced as new owner for Gotcha Covered of Edmond

Former Marine takes the reins of established window treatment consultation business

EDMOND, Okla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, welcomes Bryan Baldwin to the franchise family. He is taking over as the owner of Gotcha Covered of Edmond. It's currently the only location in Oklahoma.

Baldwin enters the franchising world after 25 years of working in human resources in corporate America.

Bryan Baldwin is the new owner and operator for Gotcha Covered of Edmond.

"Twenty-five years of working in corporate America was all I could take," said Baldwin, a Marine veteran. "Owning a Gotcha Covered meant independence and the ability to manage my own schedule. That played a big role in my decision to join the franchise. I wanted to avoid being gone for 12 hours a day. I pretty much missed the first half of my kids' lives because I was always gone."

Baldwin said he is excited to be taking over Gotcha Covered of Edmond because he likes selling products that improve customers' homes.

"We aren't repairing or dealing with problems," Baldwin said. "It's awesome to work with customers who want to make their homes nicer and have their trust in a top-quality company like Gotcha Covered."

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered of Edmond provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the north metro area of Oklahoma City by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is nothing without its excellent franchise owners," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "They are the ones interacting with customers daily and providing excellent customer experiences. We are confident Bryan (Baldwin) will do the same for the Edmond community. He has shown the work ethic and dedication it takes to be a successful Gotcha Covered owner, and we are excited to see the results he brings to the franchise."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Edmond, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/edmond/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered